Little Mix Destroy The Female Stereotype In FIERCE 'Woman Like Me' Music Video

26 October 2018, 06:46

The Little Mix bunch stick it to the man in their new video for 'Woman Like Me', as they totally reject stereotypes.

After releasing their Official Vodafone Big Top 40 number one, 'Woman Like Me', Little Mix dropped the new accompanying video, which sees them clap back at female stereotypes.

Alongside Nicki Minaj - who appears as a talking portrait in the video - Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards attend a school which seems to be training them to become "proper ladies".

After being taken to the school in a prison bus, the girls are tested by balancing books on their head, forced to perfect their posture, and to eat properly using cutlery in a specific way.

But Little Mix wouldn't stand for it, would they? The girls celebrate their individuality and ignore the way how it's believed women should behave. Instead of ironing, the girls start a party and chomp on burgers.

When Little Mix came by to chat to Roman Kemp, they spoke of their upcoming album, 'LM5', which will feature 'Woman Like Me'. The girls said that their fifth studio album would be a completely different sound for them, and would only feature collaborations by fellow females.

