WATCH: Little Mix Predict That Leigh-Anne Is The First Of The Girls To Be Married

12 October 2018, 11:13 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 11:47

Little Mix confirmed that Leigh-Anne Pinnock is going to be the first of the girls to get married, as she "wants it the most".

The Little Mix girls have predicted that Leigh-Anne Pinnock is going to be the first to get married out of the band, as she "wants it the most".

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson joined Leigh, as they popped by to drop their new banger, 'Woman Like Me'.

When Vick Hope asked Little Mix if any of their boyfriends were going to propose soon, Jesy said she felt Leigh-Anne would be first to get married, to Andre Grey.

Perrie went on to say "I think it's because you're so settled with Andre, and everything's just so lovely". We didn't hear Leigh-Anne deny that a wedding's out of the question. Did you?

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast to drop their new song 'Woman Like Me'
Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast to drop their new song 'Woman Like Me'. Picture: PA Images

We'll get our hats at the ready. What do you need for a wedding present, Leigh-Anne? Do you need a new toaster? A kettle, maybe?

