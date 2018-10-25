WATCH: Perrie Edwards Films Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dancing To Leaked Little Mix Song

25 October 2018, 07:25

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards leaked a new song from 'LM5', and filmed her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, dancing to it.

Perrie Edwards has seemingly leaked a song from Little Mix's upcoming album, 'LM5', which is said to be called 'Forget You Not'.

The 'Hair' singer filmed her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in the car listening to his "favourite song" from the album.

> Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'

The professional footballer can be seen in the car throwing mad shapes to his "fave from #LM5", in the minute-long snippet that Perrie leaked on her Instagram Story.

She then shared some direct messages between her and a friend, after she played the song to her 8.3million followers.

"Ima get in trouble from the label," said the 25-year-old after she was trending on social media for uploading the clip.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

She continued to say "Just giving the fans what they want". Well, she's not wrong there, is she?

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards has leaked a song from Little Mix's upcoming album

WATCH: Perrie Edwards Films Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dancing To Leaked Little Mix Song
Shraya J features on Little Mix's new song 'Strip'

Who Is Sharaya J? Everything You Need To Know About The Little Mix 'Strip' Rapper
Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'
Take our quiz to see if you know everything about Little Mix

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Little Mix?

Little Mix Apple Music

Get Tickets To An Exclusive Little Mix Gig In London!

More News

See more More News

Pop music podcasts from George Ezra to the New York Times

4 Podcasts To Listen To If You're Obsessed With Pop Music

Nathan Massey looks totally different.

You Won’t Believe What Love Island’s Nathan Massey Looks Like After His Body Transformation

TV & Film

Sabrina Spellman actress Kiernan Shipka promotes Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Who Is Sabrina Spellman Actress Kiernan Shipka? Age, TV Shows And Parents Revealed

News

Snapchat snapstreaks explained

What Is A Snapchat Snapstreak And How Do You Get One?

Justin Bieber will reportedly team up with NCT 127 and Lay on 'Let's Shut Up and Dance'

Justin Bieber, NCT 127 & EXO Star Lay's New Song Is Written By Jason Derulo