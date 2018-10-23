Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'

Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj. Picture: PA/Instagram

While Little Mix are getting ready to release their new album 'LM5', Perrie Edwards has been posting cryptic messages about being the 'Queen Of Bouncing Back'.

Little Mix fans are counting down the days until the ladies' new album 'LM5' is released on 16th November, but whilst we wait, Perrie Edwards has been serving us some cryptic messages about 'bouncing back'.

Sharing the picture below of herself alongside the caption 'Goofy. determined. Queen of bouncing back. A #WOMANLIKEME P<3', Perrie left everyone wondering exactly what it is she was 'bouncing back' from.

Perrie Edwards shared a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of Little Mix's new album 'LM5'. Picture: Instagram

After a high profile relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik which brutally ended via text message, Perrie is now dating England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the pair are absolute #CoupleGoals, so could it be that she's referring to?

Or, after Perrie recently opened up about people being critical about her freckles in the past, could she be sending a message to the haters who have tried to bring her down before?

Fans flooded the comments on both Twitter and Instagram with messages of positivity, with one fan writing 'Queen of EVERYTHING' whilst another added 'Inspiration like no other out there'.

Little Mix's new album LM5 is schedulaed for release on 16th November 2018. Picture: Instagram

Whatever Perrie is referring to, 'LM5' is only weeks away and when that eventually drops you can guarantee Little Mix will be sitting back on their throne at the top of music charts around the world where they belong.

