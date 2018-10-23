Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'

23 October 2018, 17:49 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 17:52

Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj
Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj. Picture: PA/Instagram

While Little Mix are getting ready to release their new album 'LM5', Perrie Edwards has been posting cryptic messages about being the 'Queen Of Bouncing Back'.

Little Mix fans are counting down the days until the ladies' new album 'LM5' is released on 16th November, but whilst we wait, Perrie Edwards has been serving us some cryptic messages about 'bouncing back'.

> QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Little Mix?

Sharing the picture below of herself alongside the caption 'Goofy. determined. Queen of bouncing back. A #WOMANLIKEME P<3', Perrie left everyone wondering exactly what it is she was 'bouncing back' from.

Perrie Edwards shared a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of Little Mix's new album 'LM5'
Perrie Edwards shared a cryptic message on Instagram ahead of Little Mix's new album 'LM5'. Picture: Instagram

After a high profile relationship with former One Direction star Zayn Malik which brutally ended via text message, Perrie is now dating England footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the pair are absolute #CoupleGoals, so could it be that she's referring to?

Or, after Perrie recently opened up about people being critical about her freckles in the past, could she be sending a message to the haters who have tried to bring her down before?

Fans flooded the comments on both Twitter and Instagram with messages of positivity, with one fan writing 'Queen of EVERYTHING' whilst another added 'Inspiration like no other out there'.

Little Mix's new album LM5 is schedulaed for release on 16th November 2018
Little Mix's new album LM5 is schedulaed for release on 16th November 2018. Picture: Instagram

Whatever Perrie is referring to, 'LM5' is only weeks away and when that eventually drops you can guarantee Little Mix will be sitting back on their throne at the top of music charts around the world where they belong.

> Want Tickets To Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball Before Anyone Else? Download Our App Now To Access Pre-Sale!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix recently released their latest single 'Woman Like Me' featuring Nicki Minaj

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Shares Cryptic Post About 'Bouncing Back'
Take our quiz to see if you know everything about Little Mix

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know... Little Mix?

Little Mix Apple Music

Get Tickets To An Exclusive Little Mix Gig In London!

Jesy Nelson opens up about dealing with comments from trolls at beginning of Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Recalls Twitter Troll Turmoil At The Start Of Her Career
Little Mix take on Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' challenge

WATCH: Little Mix Absolutely Own Iconic Pop Songs In 'Finish The Lyric'

More News

See more More News

Shawn Mendes appeared stressed and uncomfortable in a new video posted by fans

Shawn Mendes Fans Upset After 'Stressed' Airport Video Surfaces
Drake regularly keeps in touch with his high school teacher

Drake’s High School Teacher Still Texts Him To Congratulate Him On His Achievements
Eyal Booker has shocked people with this brand new look

Celebs Go Dating's Eyal Booker's Hair Transformation Has Seriously Divided Opinions

TV & Film

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy is fake and users aren't happy about being spammed

Snapchat's Halloween Trophy Is Fake & We're Gutted

Chloe Ferry begs trolls to leave her alone in emotional Instagram video

WATCH: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down Crying & Begs Trolls To 'Leave Her Alone'