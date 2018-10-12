WATCH: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Admits She Puts Her Boyfriend Through Hell To Get The Perfect Picture

12 October 2018, 17:45 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 17:46

When the Little Mix ladies dropped by, Perrie told us the hilarious reason she's mean to her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and it has a whole lot to do with that selfie game!

Perrie Edwards revealed the one reason she can be super mean to her footballer boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when she stopped by with the Little Mix ladies to chat about their new single, 'Woman Like Me', and it turns out it's all to do with his subpar picture taking abilities!

Little Mix's 'Woman Like Me' Includes A Hidden Ed Sheeran Vocal Feature

Yup, Perrie told us she actually feels super bad about how 'nasty' she can be to her beau, but when he just isn't capturing the perfect snap the 'Only You' singer cannot help but snap at Alex, admitting: "Honestly, I'm horrible to him".

The Geordie revealed she will actually refuse to move from her spot until her bf has taken at least ten snaps of her, and honestly we've never related to anything more:

Perrie said: "I really don't think boys know angles, you don't know lighting, you don't know anything".

"If people could see me and Alex on a beach together, people must be like 'why is he with her'.

"I'm not leaving this swing, I'm not leaving this ocean until I look good...honestly I'm horrible to him"

View this post on Instagram

She lookin’ , she look like she classy

A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) on

Now we know just how seriously the Little Mix ladies take their Instagram, we really need to up our game and take no nonsense to our poor photographer partner's, because really, how hard is it to capture that sunset lighting as we balance on a rock at the exact moment a wave crashes behind us?

Alex, if you're reading this, you're going to have to up your game!

