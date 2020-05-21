Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall & Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens Reportedly ‘Went On A Socially Distanced Date’

21 May 2020, 10:47

Jade and Jordan does have a nice ring to it.
Jade and Jordan does have a nice ring to it. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall reportedly went on a ‘socially distanced date’ with Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall may be in lockdown, like the rest of the country. But she not letting that stop her from finding love, according to reports.

Apparently, the ‘LM5’ singer recently enjoyed a ‘socially distanced date’ with Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens.

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

A source told a tabloid: “Jade has been open to dating for a while now but it can be hard to find the time to meet people usually. 

“While stuck at home she started messaging Jordan and they have been getting on but it's still really early days.

“They met up for a walk on Tuesday afternoon to chat and get to know each other which was nice but nothing has happened between them yet.”

Jade has been single since splitting from Jed Elliott last year following a three-year romance.

The Struts star is now dating Glee Star Ginny Gardner and living in the US.

Jade has been living her best single life since the break-up and has thrown herself back into the dating scene.

She recently told Capital’s Will Manning her ideal guy would be someone ‘normal’ who can make her laugh and preferably ‘a Geordie’.

She said: ”You have to make us laugh, you've got to be normal.

"Someone who likes going to the pub for a pint... [and] will take us to Toby Carvery.

“I feel like I need a Geordie boyfriend but there's not many of them in London."

