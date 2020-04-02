Jade Thirlwall’s Ex-Boyfriend Jed Elliott Moves On With American Actress Virginia Gardner

They've gone Insta official. Picture: instagram

Jade Thirlwall’s ex, Jed Elliott, is dating Virginia Gardner.

Jade Thirlwall’s ex-boyfriend, Jed Elliott, has confirmed he’s moved on with American actress Virgina Gardner.

The Struts bassist shocked his followers on Wednesday night when he shared a black and white photograph of the pair looking loved-up on Instagram.

He captioned the image: “We may not be heading out to any restaurants for a while, or dressing in anything other than tracksuit bottoms and hoodies, but nothing can stand between us and our red wine.”

He tagged that he was currently in Los Angeles, California, which we’re guessing is where they met and also tagged his new boo in the snap.

Virginia, 24, is known for playing Karolina Dean in the Hulu original series Marvel’s Runaways and starred in the horror film Halloween.

She also appeared on a 2012 episode of Glee as Katie Fitgerald/Marissa.

Jed has been single since splitting from Little Mix’s Jade at the end of 2019 after three years of dating.

A source told a tabloid at the time: "Jade and Jed have decided to end the relationship.

"There is honestly no big drama, it has just sadly run its course. They spent so much time apart as Jed is on tour constantly in the USA with his band The Struts.

"And obviously Jade is super busy with Little Mix promo - and about to start a massive LM5 Tour."

Jade is currently living her best single life and she recently told Capital’s Will Manning she’s looking for ‘a Geordie’.

She said: ”You have to make us laugh, you've got to be normal.

"Someone who likes going to the pub for a pint... [and] will take us to Toby Carvery.

“I feel like I need a Geordie boyfriend but there's not many of them in London."

