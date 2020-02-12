Justin Bieber Thanks Ariana Grande For ‘Helping’ Him Return To Music: ‘Appreciate You So Much’

12 February 2020, 12:14

Justin and Ariana have known each other for years.
Justin and Ariana have known each other for years. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber says Ariana Grande helped ‘remind’ him how much he loves performing.

Justin Bieber has thanked Ariana Grande for encouraging him to return to music.

The ‘Yummy’ singer, whose highly-anticipated album ‘Changes’ drops on Friday 14th, joined Ari on stage during her Coachella headline set last year to perform ‘Sorry’. It was the first time he had been on stage in 2 years.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Music Video: 5 Iconic Moments You Missed

He’s now revealed it was that moment that ‘helped remind’ him how much he loves being an artist.

The Drew House designer flew to London earlier this week to perform an intimate acoustic gig at Indigo at The O2 and moments after leaving the stage he tweeted Ariana, saying: “@ArianaGrande thank you for Coachella and helping remind me of what I love to do. Appreciate you so much.”

Justin and Ariana have been friends since 2013 and have helped promote each other’s music serval times.

Ariana helped promote 'What Do You Mean?'
Ariana helped promote 'What Do You Mean?'. Picture: twitter

The pair have also proved they’ve got each other’s backs and defended each other in the press when they have been scrutinised.

In 2014, Ariana spoke out about Bieber’s arrest and slammed people who ridiculed him for being ‘ignorant’.

Speaking to Boston radio station Mix 104.1 at the time, she said: “I think it's really serious. I've seen tweets of people making fun of the mugshot and all this stuff, and it's so ignorant.

“It's got to a point where I just want him to be okay. It's this very serious thing. It's not just like a kid who's, you know screwing around, it's dangerous. It's very serious and upsetting.”

The pair, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, recorded part of a song together in 2015 but it was never released. Ariana said in an interview with the Associated Press at the time that they’l ‘finish it and put it out one day, but it just wasn’t the right time’.

Fans had hoped Ariana would feature on ‘Changes’ but it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to get a collab from the pair. The brand new album does, however, feature collaborations with Quavo, Post Malone, Lil Dicky, Travis Scott, and Kehlani.

