Justin Bieber Hints JB5 Songs Will Be Handpicked By Fans After Confirming New Music Coming In 2020

Justin Bieber has new music coming in 2020. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Justin Bieber’s new era is fast-approaching, and we are so ready!

Justin Bieber is set to bring his ‘new era’ of music to fans in 2020 with JB5 and fans are set to have a say in what makes the cut.

The ‘I Don’t Care’ singer took to Twitter to excite Beliebers, posting: "Name me your Top 5 with links."

Justin Bieber Apologises For Past Insensitive Comments As He Shares Statement To Stand Against Racism

He continued: "I’m asking for a reason. Listen through the list and tell me your favorites. #2020."

Some thought it was a hint for JB to let fans handpick songs for his new album, whereas others guessed it's for what should be on the setlist for his speculated JB5 tour.

Name me your Top 5 with links. https://t.co/cEamYYObRb — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 8, 2019

I’m asking for a reason. Listen through the list and tell me your favorites. #2020 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 9, 2019

One tweeted: "If you're planning on the tour setlist, PLEASE DO JUSTICE TO ALL THE ALBUMS. We want My Worlds, Believe, Journals, Purpose... a little from each."

The 26-year-old star confirmed his comeback recently after tweeting "2020" and fans knew the cryptic number meant his return to music was on the horizon.

This comes after his manager, Scooter Braun, hyped fans up on social media about Biebs' upcoming music.

A fan asked: “Soooo the new era? @justinbieber @scooterbraun,” before replying with “2020”, and Beliebers are hoping they’ll hear a new tune soon, with the new year only weeks away.

listen yeah I know it’s a lot but hear me out @justinbieber @scooterbraun pic.twitter.com/EzTOuGpz6g — melia (@meIiajenkins) December 9, 2019

A track called ‘Don’t Go Far’, which was thought to be penned about his wife, Hailey Baldwin, was recently leaked after it was circulated on social media.

A string of tweets suggested the love song had been rejected from his upcoming album, JB5, with one fan writing: “The song leaked and seems to have been discarded from JB5.”

“This got rejected? What the freaaakkk… JB’s really gonna be lit [sic],” added another.

The lyrics clearly point to his relationship with the 22-year-old model, with JB singing:

Now that I made you mine, I gotta make sure you’re always mine / Where you going, don’t go far love, blessings sent to me that’s what you are love [sic].

Justin and Hayley married in September, in a stunning ceremony in South Carolina.

