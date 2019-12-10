Justin Bieber Hints JB5 Songs Will Be Handpicked By Fans After Confirming New Music Coming In 2020

10 December 2019, 12:12

Justin Bieber has new music coming in 2020
Justin Bieber has new music coming in 2020. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Justin Bieber’s new era is fast-approaching, and we are so ready!

Justin Bieber is set to bring his ‘new era’ of music to fans in 2020 with JB5 and fans are set to have a say in what makes the cut.

The ‘I Don’t Care’ singer took to Twitter to excite Beliebers, posting: "Name me your Top 5 with links."

Justin Bieber Apologises For Past Insensitive Comments As He Shares Statement To Stand Against Racism

He continued: "I’m asking for a reason. Listen through the list and tell me your favorites. #2020."

Some thought it was a hint for JB to let fans handpick songs for his new album, whereas others guessed it's for what should be on the setlist for his speculated JB5 tour.

One tweeted: "If you're planning on the tour setlist, PLEASE DO JUSTICE TO ALL THE ALBUMS. We want My Worlds, Believe, Journals, Purpose... a little from each."

The 26-year-old star confirmed his comeback recently after tweeting "2020" and fans knew the cryptic number meant his return to music was on the horizon.

This comes after his manager, Scooter Braun, hyped fans up on social media about Biebs' upcoming music.

A fan asked: “Soooo the new era? @justinbieber @scooterbraun,” before replying with “2020”, and Beliebers are hoping they’ll hear a new tune soon, with the new year only weeks away.

A track called ‘Don’t Go Far’, which was thought to be penned about his wife, Hailey Baldwin, was recently leaked after it was circulated on social media.

A string of tweets suggested the love song had been rejected from his upcoming album, JB5, with one fan writing: “The song leaked and seems to have been discarded from JB5.”

“This got rejected? What the freaaakkk… JB’s really gonna be lit [sic],” added another.

The lyrics clearly point to his relationship with the 22-year-old model, with JB singing:

Now that I made you mine, I gotta make sure you’re always mine / Where you going, don’t go far love, blessings sent to me that’s what you are love [sic].

Justin and Hayley married in September, in a stunning ceremony in South Carolina.

Download Our Free App Now To Keep Up With All Your Bieber News!

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber shared a statement apologising for comments he's made in the past

Justin Bieber Apologises For Past Insensitive Comments As He Shares Statement To Stand Against Racism
KSI beat Logan Paul six rounds into the match

KSI Challenges Justin Bieber To Fight After Defeating Logan Paul In Boxing Match
Hailey Bieber has opened up about her fitness routine

Hailey Baldwin’s Exercise Routine: What Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Do To Keep Fit?

Features

Hot On Capital

Little Mix will look to form a band who can support them on tour in The Search

Little Mix The Search: What Is The Talent Show And How Can You Apply?

Little Mix

Jacqueline Jossa is said to have forgiven Dan Osborne after cheating allegations

Jacqueline Jossa And Dan Osborne ‘Renewing Their Vows’ After Overcoming Cheating Allegations

News

I'm A Celebrity contestant's weight loss is sparking debate

I’m A Celebrity Weight Loss 2019: How Much Weight Have The Celebs Lost This Year?

I'm A Celebrity

Shawn Mendes was 'too late' when he told Camila Cabello how he felt

Camila Cabello Told Shawn Mendes He Was 'Too Late' When He Confessed His Feelings To Her
Roman Kemp and girlfriend Anne-Sophie were finally reunited

Roman Kemp And Girlfriend Anne-Sophie Return To London After I’m A Celebrity Final

Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp was shocked to be in the final of I'm A Celeb...

WATCH: Roman Kemp Explains His Shock About Being In I'm A Celeb... Final

I'm A Celebrity