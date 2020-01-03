Coachella 2020: How To Get Festival Tickets From The UK, Who's On The Lineup And How Much Will It Cost?

Coachella is returning for another huge year of performances. Picture: Getty

Here's everything we know about getting tickets to Coachella 2020 if you're in the UK...

Coachella comes around every year to mark the start of summer, and UK fans of the artists on the massive line-up are often disappointed about missing out on tickets.

After they announced their 2020 line-up including huge names such as Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Lewis Capaldi, it's going to be hard to let this one slip away.

From Justin Bieber And Little Mix To Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato: 2020 Albums We Can't Wait To Hear

So how can you get tickets if you live in the UK? Here's everything we know...

Where can I buy tickets?

The first weekend has already sold out, but the website, www.coachella.com has a pre-sale registration for weekend two, where you sign up with your name, phone number and email address.

You will then be issued a code that you can use on the morning of the pre-sale, which will be on Monday January 6 at 12pm PST.

Each customer is limited to two tickets per purchase.

How to get Coachella tickets. Picture: Coachella Website

How much are tickets?

For general admission, tickets cost $429 + fees (£328) for all three days.

There are options for additions such as a shuttle to the venue as well as VIP packages.

When is it?

Weekend one is April 10-12 and weekend two is April 17-19 2020.

Who's on the line-up?

Headlining on both of the Fridays is Rage Against the Machine.

Travis Scott will be headlining the Saturdays, while Frank Ocean will take over the festival on both Sundays.

Where is it?

The festival is held in the Coachella Valley in the Riverside County city of Indio, near Palm Springs California.

Where do I get flights to?

Your best bet will be to fly to Los Angeles - typically Los Angeles International (LAX) is the best.

However, Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) or Ontario International (ONT) also see festival-goers taking their route.

Happy Coachella-ing!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News