Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Fire Back At Journalist Morgan Stewart After She Mocks His Lip-Syncing At Coachella

Justin Bieber lashed back at Morgan Stewart's comments. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber delighted fans when they performed together at Coachella over the weekend, but one US reporter cruelly tore Bieber's performance apart.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber called out Morgan Stewart, a commenter on E!’s Nightly Pop show after she made a jibe at Bieber for apparently lip-syncing during the pop stars’ performance as a duo at Coachella.

In the video, Morgan – who previously starred in Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills – said: “I did not realise it was going to be that bad!” before taking a cruel dig at the acne on his forehead.

Justin Bieber New Album: The 'Purpose' Star's Ready To Release New Music In 2019

Ariana Grande and Hailey Baldwin supported Bieber. Picture: Justin Bieber/Twitter

frustration with society and how people choose to make a living is a whole other topic ! totally valid and more than just trolls. but true and love you. thank GOD for moms. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 24, 2019

Rightfully so, Bieber was outraged at the presenter’s comments, lashing out at her on Twitter with the support of Ariana and wife Hailey Baldwin.

Firing back, the ‘Sorry’ singer wrote: “Just saw a video of you ripping me to shreds saying I was lip-syncing. They played the song and I just sang overtop of it. Regardless, why spend your time tearing people down. It’s people like you that are bullies at school that are making kids suicidal.”

He added: “Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other people’s expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring.”

Ariana also weighed in on the debate, furiously tweeting: “People look so ugly when they talk about other people like this, it’s crazy. No matter how pretty you are or how long you spend getting ready, you ugly to me now. How do people watch s**t like this lmao?”

She then replied to a few of her followers, explaining she feels “frustration with society”.

Meanwhile, Bieber’s wife Hailey also showed support for her man, retweeting a now-deleted tweet by Ariana which said they decided to bring Justin onto the stage 10 minutes before her set started, meaning they didn’t have a soundcheck.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News On Your Favourite Pop Stars