Ariana Grande Has Been Paid $8 Million For Headlining Coachella 2019

16 April 2019, 10:27

Ariana Grande has made an enormous amount of money from Coachella headline slot
Ariana Grande has made an enormous amount of money from Coachella headline slot. Picture: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has become the youngest headliner of Coachella and it's been revealed just how many millions she's being paid for the two weekend headlining slot, and it's.... a lot.

The first weekend of Coachella 2019 just wrapped up with Ariana Grande headlining the festival's Sunday night and it's been revealed the 'thank u, next' singer has been paid a whopping $8,000,000 for her set, way above the reported average.

Coachella: Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Suffer Enormous Technical Fault Whilst Performing 'Bang Bang'

Ariana stepped in at the 'last minute' (a few months before) as headliner, replacing Kanye West who pulled out over production disagreements and it seems that Coachella paid her handsomely for saving the day, as a feature on the festival in The New Yorker says headliners are usually paid between £3-5million.

During her first weekend slot, she brought out P Diddy, NSYNC (whose beat was used for BUWYGIB) and Nicki Minaj onto the main stage to duet with, and we're looking forward to see who she has in store for next weekend.

She and Nicki ran into some technical difficulty during their performance of 'Bang Bang' with their ear pieces stopping, leaving them trying to catch up with the song during Nicki's rap.

On top of her headlining gig, Ari is also in the middle of her world Sweetener tour, so needless to say the 25-year-old is set to making some serious money in 2019.

All of sudden, the lyrics to her track 7 Rings 'My receipts, be lookin' like phone numbers' suddenly seem more fitting than ever, go Ari!

