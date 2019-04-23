Justin Bieber New Album: The 'Purpose' Star's Ready To Release New Music In 2019

Justin Bieber's new album is due for release in 2019. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber is ready to release a brand new album this year after announcing it on stage at Coachella!

Justin Bieber is ready to release a brand new album after announcing it during Ariana Grande's performance at Coachella this weekend. The album will be the fifth in his discography following his iconic 'Purpose' album released in 2015.

Justin Bieber jumped on stage with Ariana Grande and performed 'Sorry' which he later revealed was entirely unplanned.

Ariana Grande Paid Tribute To Mac Miller At Coachella In The Sweetest Way

Justin announced to the crowd, "I haven’t been onstage in, like, two years - I wore this fly outfit, not knowing that I was gonna be onstage.”

JB then added that new music would be on it's way before the end of 2019... BRING. IT. ON.

Ariana Grande brought Justin Bieber on stage with her at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Justin recently featured alongside Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and a whole host of other celebrities including Leonardo Di Caprio for Lil Dicky's song 'Earth'.

Hopefully we all should be listening to new Justin Bieber music very soon!

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the new music news you need in your life!