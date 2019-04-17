Ariana Grande Paid Tribute To Mac Miller At Coachella In The Sweetest Way

Ariana Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller at Coachella. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande was seemingly thinking of late boyfriend Mac Miller during her Coachella performance on Sunday night, keeping his memory alive in a number of touching ways.

Ariana Grande had everyone talking about her Coachella performance this week, after bringing out legendary boyband NSYNC and rap queen Nicki Minaj amid a series of breathtaking performances of her own hit songs.

The pop star also added in a subtle tribute to late boyfriend Mac Miller while hanging out with NSYNC, wearing one of his beloved jerseys representing the Pittsburgh Steelers – who paid tribute to Mac when he passed away last year.

Ariana Grande wore Mac Miller's pendant to Coachella. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande still wears Mac Miller's pendant on a necklace of her own. Picture: Getty

James Conner, a running back on the American Football team, wore trainers with pictures of the rapper and ‘Thank you Mac’ stitched on after Mac’s passing.

The jersey wasn’t the only way Ari honoured Mac at Coachella, she also wore one of his pendants on a choker necklace which was visible in a selfie she later shared alongside the caption: "Always" with a black heart emoji.

Mac was then given a special shoutout by Kid Cudi who dedicated his song 'Pursuit Of Happiness' to Mac and rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed last month.

It’s not the first time Ariana has paid tribute to Mac since his tragic death – she played his songs in the arena on the first night of her tour in March and on the night of the Grammys she wore a Cinderella-inspired ballgown, which fans were convinced was a nod to their collaboration of the same name.

