Ariana Grande Coachella 2019: Set List, Where To Watch & How

Ariana Grande is headlining Coachella 2019. Picture: Getty Images/Coachella

Ariana Grande is headlining Coachella 2019 and we've got everything you need to know about her set, where and how to watch it and if anyone will be joining her on stage.

Ariana Grande is headlining the Coachella music festival in California across two weekends of the 14th & 21st April and we've got all the information you need from how to watch it and what she's likely to perform.

Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?

Ari dropped by the festival in 2018 during Kygo's DJ set to perform her new track 'No Tears Left To Cry' and we guess she enjoyed her time there as she's swiftly returning for a double headline slot.

This time, Ari has a whopping two albums to choose her set list from and she's currently on a world tour which we have the set list for right here.

Seeing as she was brought out by the DJ, we're wondering if she'll repay the favour, or bring out her BFF and collaborator, Victoria Monét, or treat us to a curve ball like Big Sean or The Weeknd?

For her Sweetener tour, Ari has enlisted the help of Versace to design all of her tour outfits, so there's no doubt in our mind she'll have turned it all the way up for the enormous headline slot.

We're wondering if she'll go down a similar route to Beyoncé and work an outfit with her initials emblazoned on it, but one thing is almost certain- there'll be a very large ponytail.

You can watch live streams of performances on Coachella's YouTube page, although we won't know how much of a set we get, that's up to the festival and the artists how much.

They have also historically only streamed the first weekend of the festival, but hey, as long as we get to hear Ari's voice at some point, we're good.

Kanye West's Sunday Service has officially been added to the line-up poster, and to say we're jealous of everyone who will be there is an understatement.

Hundreds of thousands of people will be attending the arts and music festival over the two weekends, so whatever she does, we know it will be next level, and we hope she allows the streaming of her set so we can all be in awe of her at the same time!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Ariana Grande News