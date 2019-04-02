Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?

Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande are best friends. Picture: Victoria Monet/Instagram / Getty

Ariana Grande has teamed up with her best friend Victoria Monet for a new song, 'Monopoly', but what do we know about Ari’s BFF and their friendship?

Ariana Grande and best friend Victoria Monet have just dropped their new single 'Monopoly', where they sing about their friendship, success, and ‘liking women and men’.

The music video for the single shows how close the girls are, but what do we know about Victoria Monet?

Victoria Monet helped write Ariana's hit 'Thank U, Next'. Picture: Victoria Monet/Instagram

Victoria Monet starred in 'Thank U, Next' as well as co-writing it. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Who Is Victoria Monet?

As well as being a singer songwriter with hits such as ‘Do You Like It’, ‘Freak’, and ‘Love U Better’, Victoria helped pen Ari’s smash hit ‘Thank U, Next’ after working with the pop queen since 2013.

She also performed as the opening act for Fifth Harmony’s 7/27 tour and joined Ariana on her Dangerous Woman tour in 2017.

How Old Is Victoria Monet?

Victoria is 25 years old, she was born on 1 May 1993.

Is Victoria Monet bisexual?

In their new song ‘Monopoly’ Ariana and Victoria both sing, ‘I like women and men’, which sparked speculation about Ari’s sexuality – something she has since addressed. Meanwhile, Victoria has been open about her bisexuality for a long time.

