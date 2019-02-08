Ariana Grande Credits Her Fans & 'Thank U, Next' Album For Saving Her Life

Ariana Grande says fans and her music saved her life after dark period. Picture: Instagram

Ariana Grande has credited her new album, fans and friends for saving her life after going through an incredibly difficult past few months.

'Thank U, Next' is officially here, and Ariana Grande has opened up about how she survived the past few months thanks to her new music, friends and fans in an emotional Twitter post as she dropped the album.

Ari tweeted out to her 60 million followers: "i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye."

Ariana Grande posts emotional tweet about album saving her life. Picture: Twitter

It's well known the singer went through a difficult period in 2018, and the album, which was unplanned and followed in quick procession from 'Sweetener', was a vital outlet for her pain and heart ache.

Following the death of of her ex Mac Miller from a drug overdose in summer of 2018, her short-lived engagement to SNL comedian Pete Davidson broke down, and as we hear from her track 'ghostin' it had a lot to do with her grieving for Mac.

cried sm tonight that my eyes feel like they know something i don’t — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 8, 2019

She also dropped the video for track 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored', so Ari has treated the world to a whole lot of pop perfection today, and unsurprisingly, 'Thank U, Next' has shot to the top of the download charts.

