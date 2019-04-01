Wait. Did Ariana Grande Just Come Out As Bisexual In 'Monopoly'?

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet are about to drop 'Monopoly'. Picture: Getty

As Ariana's brand new track 'Monopoly' has been leaked, fans are in meltdown over the lyrics, speculating that the star has come out as bisexual.

The '7 Rings' star, who's currently on her Sweetener World Tour, has been teasing her new track, 'Monopoly', for some time now.

Collaborating with best pal Victoria Monet, Ariana Grande is finally going to drop the new single tonight at 10pm (UK time).

Ahead of its release, the lyrics to the song have been leaked - sending fans into meltdown, as they speculate Ari's coming out as bisexual.

According to the snippet, the 'Monopoly' chorus includes the lyrics:

I like women and men (Yeah)

Work so f*ckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin

How you hit the club when you barely got in?

Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh

As expected, Twitter couldn't handle this 'revelation'.

did ariana just use monopoly to come out as bisexual? oh my god pic.twitter.com/QB2cVSyYsg — amr (@amrisaslut) March 31, 2019

i came on to find monopoly leaked and ariana being bi? ok twitter — 𝐚𝐛𝐢 (@ybuteras) March 31, 2019

omg i heard a monopoly leak and... is ariana bi? “i like women and men” omg — ♡ ariana fan account ♡ (@rem_clouds) April 1, 2019

Let me see if I got it...Did you find the lyrics to monopoly where you have a part that Ariana says to be bi? pic.twitter.com/oGud0xN41o — lethy (@maybeneedy) March 31, 2019

