Wait. Did Ariana Grande Just Come Out As Bisexual In 'Monopoly'?

1 April 2019, 10:38

Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet are about to drop 'Monopoly'
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet are about to drop 'Monopoly'. Picture: Getty

As Ariana's brand new track 'Monopoly' has been leaked, fans are in meltdown over the lyrics, speculating that the star has come out as bisexual.

The '7 Rings' star, who's currently on her Sweetener World Tour, has been teasing her new track, 'Monopoly', for some time now.

Collaborating with best pal Victoria Monet, Ariana Grande is finally going to drop the new single tonight at 10pm (UK time).

Ariana Grande's Behind The Scenes Tour Video Gives Everyone Goosebumps As She Sings Beneath The Stage

Ahead of its release, the lyrics to the song have been leaked - sending fans into meltdown, as they speculate Ari's coming out as bisexual.

According to the snippet, the 'Monopoly' chorus includes the lyrics:

I like women and men (Yeah)
Work so f*ckin' much, need a twinny, twin, twin
How you hit the club when you barely got in?
Then we hit the bank, making them investments for the win, oh

As expected, Twitter couldn't handle this 'revelation'.

