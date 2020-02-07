Win Tickets To Justin Bieber's Exclusive UK Gig

You could be seeing Justin Bieber live in 2020. Picture: Capital

The 'Yummy' singer is performing an exclusive gig for his UK fans next week, to celebrate his new album, and Roman Kemp could be getting you in to see him.

Justin Bieber is jetting over to the UK, days before he drops his highly anticipated fifth studio album, 'Changes', to perform something special for his fans.

On Tuesday, 11 February, the 'Intentions' superstar will sing at an exclusive fan event at London's indigo at The O2, and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp could be sorting you out with tickets.

You could be joining Justin Bieber for an intimate evening with Justin, with acoustic song performances and Q&A.

On Monday, 10 February, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp has not one; not two; but three pairs of tickets to give away, so make sure you Keep It Capital from 6AM, for your chance to win.

Plus, each lucky winner will also get to come to Capital for an exclusive listen to Justin Bieber's brand new album, 'Changes', three days before the rest of the world!

Justin Bieber is performing at the indigo at The O2. Picture: PA Images

Justin Bieber is set to drop 'Changes' on Friday, 14 February - Valentine's Day - and he has recently released all of the artists featured on the album.

The heartthrob has already dropped singles 'Get Me' which featured Kehlani, and 'Intentions' with Quavo, but the likes of Travis Scott, Post Malone and Lil Dicky all make appearances, too.

He recently teamed up with Spotify to tell the world his track-list for the album, after they created an Instagram filter aptly called "What 'Changes' Track Are You?'

Check out the full 'Changes' track-list...