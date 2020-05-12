Hailey Baldwin Has Had ‘A Hard Time’ Being Compared To Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber’s Other Exes

Hailey Baldwin said she felt like 'less of a woman' when being compared to Justin Bieber's exes. Picture: PA/Instagram

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, opened up about the difficulties she faced when being compared to the 'Stuck With U' singer's exes, including Selena Gomez.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber sat down to discuss all things marriage in their Facebook Live show, The Biebers on Watch, and their latest episode detailed the model’s personal feelings towards being compared to her husband’s ex-girlfriends, including his most famous romance with Selena Gomez.

The couple, who tied the knot at their lavish wedding in September last year, answered questions posted by fans, and one stuck out in particular, which read: "How do you manage being a couple with everyone feeling like they have a say in your relationship?”

Justin Bieber's House: Inside The ‘Yummy’ Star’s $8.5m Beverly Hills Mansion With Wife Hailey Baldwin

The ‘Yummy’ star said: “Ooh, that’s good for you,” before Hailey went on to share a lengthy response.

She said: "Let me start by saying there's probably a lot I could say about that particular question, about that subject. It's definitely not easy.”

Hailey went on to explain that being compared to the ‘Intentions’ star’s former flames has had an ongoing impact on her, adding: "Justin knows that I've had a really, really hard go, and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that i feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they've made me really feel like less of a woman.

"It's not easy, I think especially when people have fans that are really passionate and they want to express that and they want to express their opinion...I also think when people have a lot to say about something, they go out of their way to make somebody feel less than or go out of their way to make somebody feel bad, it's because they're going through something themselves, and they're projecting onto this public figure, and it makes them feel better about themselves."

The 22-year-old added that the way she deals with it is by reminding herself that no one else knows the truth about her relationship with the ‘Changes’ hitmaker and feels that ‘people are going to say what they’re going to say’ regardless of her setting them straight.

"They invent details that they think are true that really aren’t,” she continued, "and I got to a point where I'm like, 'Why am I even gonna try to go out of my way to set the record straight where it's really nobody's business and it doesn't matter?...There's so much that people don't know that went behind the scenes.”

This isn’t the first time JB’s wife has had to address comparisons with his long-term ex-girlfriend Selena, as she has been met with a lot of comments regarding the pair when posting Instagram photos with Justin.

Last year she shared a snap with her beau, only to receive comments accusing her of ‘imitating’ the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer, while another penned: "He will leave you one day and he will go to selenaaaaaaaaaa [sic]”.

Hailey ended up hitting back at some of the comments, penning: "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies.

"I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G'night!! [sic]."

> Download Our App For all The Latest Celeb And Music News