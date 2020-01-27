Selena Gomez Claims She Was A 'Victim' Of 'Emotional Abuse' During Justin Bieber Relationship

Selena also opened up how her song 'Lose You To Love Me' is about Justin. Picture: pa/instagram

Selena Gomez claims she was a ‘victim’ of ‘emotional abuse’ during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez has opened up about the ‘emotional abuse’ she allegedly suffered during her highly-publicised on/off romance with Justin Bieber.

The ‘Rare’ singer sat down for a candid interview with NPR and when asked whether she counts the relationship as ‘one of the harder parts’ of her life, she replied: “No, because I've found the strength in it. It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse.”

Selena Gomez Defends Madison Beer After She "Crashed Her Party" With Hailey Bieber

When asked if she meant emotional abuse, she responded: “Yes, and I think that it's something that — I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making.

“As much as I definitely don't want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I've ever felt and I've found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Selena also opened up about how her single ‘Lose You To Love Me’ is about Justin.

However, she insisted it’s ‘not a hateful song’.

She said: ”It’s a song that is saying – I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over.

“And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

Selena and Justin were first spotted holding hands back in 2010 and they made their first public outing as an official couple at the Oscars in 2011.

However, rumours of infidelity began circulating in 2012 and they broke up for the first time.

A year later, the pair almost broke the internet when Justin posted a topless snap of himself with Selena wrapped around his neck.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and, after, 3 years of being on/off, the couple split for the final time and Justin began hanging out with Hayley Baldwin, who he went on to marry.

Selena, who has dated singer Charlie Puth in the past and also enjoyed a brief romance with The Weeknd, confirmed in a 2019 interview that she’s officially been single for two years now.

"I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me," she said during a visit to the Zach Sang Show.

"But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to get jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists and I'm happy waiting for that for however long that takes because we're gonna be like doing this forever. It's just going to keep happening until we're out."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Selena Gomez News And Gossip