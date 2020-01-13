Selena Gomez Defends Madison Beer After She "Crashed Her Party" With Hailey Bieber

Madison Beer apparently crashed Selena Gomez's 'Rare' listening party. Picture: Getty

Madison Beer has been trolled online after it was reported she crashed Selena Gomez's 'Rare' listening party with Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey.

After releasing her third studio album, 'Rare', Selena Gomez hosted her own listening party, but not without the drama.

According to reports, her friend Madison Beer "crashed" the event with Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey, angering Selenators.

However, the Wizards of Waverly Place star has defended Madison on Instagram, writing "This is disgusting reading all of this".

Madison Beer - who has previously collaborated with Jax Jones and Martin Solveig on 'All Day and Night' - was the target of hateful online abuse, including her social media comments being flooded with snake emojis.

She wrote to her millions of followers, saying "nothin like waking up and being told kill yourself", before responding to the allegations that she brought Hailey to the party uninvited.

Selena Gomez defended Madison Beer following trolling. Picture: Instagram

"I just had dinner with my friend, Hailey, of ten years," she said. "And that's it? How is that a crime? I love Selena... Always have. (As y'all know.) And I would literally never in a million years try to upset her???"

Madison went on to say that the trolling she had received was "mean and unnecessary", and that it was merely a coincidence that they were in the same room at the same time.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' star defended Madison amongst the flood of hateful remarks, as she said "This wasn't intentional whatsoever.

"I'm so disappointed that people would speak to someone like this. I have known Madison since she was a baby and watched her continue to become the woman she is. There is no issue."

Many fans believe that Selena wrote the titular track, 'Rare', about her ex, Justin Bieber, as she sings "It feels like you don't care. Why don't you recognize I'm so rare? Always there. You don't do the same for me, that's not fair."

Selena was allegedly supposed to drop her third album several years ago, but didn't due to health complications, which she told Spotify "was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible.

Madison Beer responded to claims she crashed Selena Gomez's 'Rare' party. Picture: Instagram

"I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year."

Both Justin and Selena are currently releasing new music, with Justin Bieber topping the Official Big Top 40 with his hit 'Yummy', which he penned about his wife. He is also set to tour and release his own docu-series, Seasons, in 2020.

