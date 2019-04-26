Hailey Baldwin Slams Trolls After Comparison To Justin Bieber's Ex Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has responds to trolls talking about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

Hailey Baldwin has taken to her Instagram account to slam trolls who have been comparing her to husband Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.

Hailey Baldwin has hit back at trolls after she was compared to Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez in a tirade of Instagram comments.

Hailey chose to address the 'delusional' and 'obsessive strangers' who had been commenting on the pair's most recent loved up posts.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Pregnancy Prank Angers Celebs – Including His Mum

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married since September 2018. Picture: Instagram

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had an off and on relationship for almost a decade before JB settled down with his now wife Hailey Bieber however fans have been keen to remind her of Selena throughout the pair's time together.

One fan posted a comment on Hailey and Justin's photo saying, "in everything imitates selena even in her photo, Selena and Justin did the same, I can not believe how far this woman is down, maybe she wants to look like sel to see if Justin like that comes to love her really".

A second "fan" even added, "He will leave you one day and he will go to selenaaaaaaaaaa". Harsh.

Hailey decided enough was enough and directly addressed the trolls with a comment of her own. She explained, "We're adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies."

Adding, "I'm not going to sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies husband then get ur own. G'night!!"

This isn't the first time Hailey or Justin have called out trolls for talking about Selena. Justin directly addressed a fan who kept bringing up his ex, "ur immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicated my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex, anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way u should be ashamed of yourself really".

Download our free app to keep up to date with all the pop news you need in your life!