Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Pregnancy Prank Angers Celebs – Including His Mum

2 April 2019, 11:09 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 11:16

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy prank didn't go down well with his mother
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy prank didn't go down well with his mother. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber fooled everyone into thinking wife Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first child, and even Bieber’s mum wasn’t happy with the prank.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin had fans convinced they’re expecting their first baby after the singer shared an ultrasound image on Instagram, followed by a photo of his wife cradling her stomach in what looked like a doctor’s surgery.

The April Fool’s Day joke was met with furious backlash, but not before the pictures were flooded with confused comments from fellow celebrities and even Bieber’s mother herself.

Justin Bieber Pranks Fans With Hailey Baldwin Pregnant Joke

The 25 year old revealed he’d pulled off the prank by later posting an ultrasound with an image of a dog in the centre, writing: “Wait omg is that a… April Fools?”

Justin’s mum, Pattie Mallette, helped shut down the speculation by commenting on her son’s upload: “Ya well it better be.”

She also told her son she’s “ready” for when he and Hailey decide to have children, adding: “Ha ha. Happy #AprilFools. I am so looking forward to the day y’all bringing me babies that are ‘Grand’! You’re going to make beautiful children and be great parents when the time comes.”

Justin Bieber's mum said the couple's 'pregnancy' news 'better be' a joke
Justin Bieber's mum said the couple's 'pregnancy' news 'better be' a joke. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s mum wasn’t the only person to comment on the prank, with a seemingly angry Ariana responding: “sksjsj no,” while their manager Scooter Braun replied: “Got em!!!!”

David Beckham however found the whole thing hilarious, commenting: “Hahahaha @justinbieber @scooterbraun.”

When Justin first posted the snap of Hailey in what appeared to be a doctor’s office, the couple had everyone convinced of their fake news.

View this post on Instagram

Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Family friend Kris Jenner was quick to spot the joke, commenting: “Ugh I actually got chills… I almost cried then I realised what day it is.”

However, Justin has since faced plenty of backlash over the cruel joke, with many branding the pop star’s actions as “insensitive”.

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

More Music News

See more More Music News

Fusion 2019 announces its line-up which has Little Mix & Rudimental headlining

Fusion Announce 2019 Line-up Including Little Mix & Rudimental Headlining Festival

Events

Ariana Grande responded to Justin Bieber's April Fools prank

Ariana Grande Shuts Down Justin Bieber's Pregnancy April Fools Prank

Ariana Grande

Justin Bieber has announced Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first baby

Justin Bieber Pranks Fans With Hailey Baldwin Pregnant Joke

Justin Bieber

Ariana Grande shared a heart-melting video of herself as a youngster

Ariana Grande Shares Heart-Melting Childhood Video And It Will Make Your Monday
How much money does Post Malone earn?

What Is Post Malone's Current Net Worth? How Did He Make His Millions?

Hot On Capital

Ariana's mum defends her and Victoria Monét over 'flaunting success' claims

Ariana Grande's Mum Defends Singer Against Accusation Of 'Flaunting Success' In Monopoly

Ariana Grande

Georgia Steel and Megan Barton-Hanson have beef.

Love Island’s Georgia Steel Throws Shade At Megan Barton Hanson & Says 'Certain' People Have 'Let Fame Go To Their Heads'

TV & Film

Noah Centineo and Ross Butler TWERK on the set of the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel

WATCH: Noah Centineo And Ross Butler Twerk On Set Of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before Sequel

TV & Film

Ed Sheeran's pond is under investigation amongst pool allegations

Ed Sheeran’s Wildlife Pond Saga Comes To An End After Investigation Finds He’s Not Using It As A Swimming Pool

Ed Sheeran

Jade Thirlwall and Liam Payne have been BFFs for years

Liam Payne & Jade Thirlwall's BFF X Factor Throwback Snap Is Adorable
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams let slip a MAJOR spoiler

Maisie Williams Drops Major Game Of Thrones 'Spoiler' Ahead Of Season 8

TV & Film