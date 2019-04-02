Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Pregnancy Prank Angers Celebs – Including His Mum

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's pregnancy prank didn't go down well with his mother. Picture: Getty / Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber fooled everyone into thinking wife Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first child, and even Bieber’s mum wasn’t happy with the prank.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin had fans convinced they’re expecting their first baby after the singer shared an ultrasound image on Instagram, followed by a photo of his wife cradling her stomach in what looked like a doctor’s surgery.

The April Fool’s Day joke was met with furious backlash, but not before the pictures were flooded with confused comments from fellow celebrities and even Bieber’s mother herself.

Justin Bieber Pranks Fans With Hailey Baldwin Pregnant Joke

The 25 year old revealed he’d pulled off the prank by later posting an ultrasound with an image of a dog in the centre, writing: “Wait omg is that a… April Fools?”

Justin’s mum, Pattie Mallette, helped shut down the speculation by commenting on her son’s upload: “Ya well it better be.”

She also told her son she’s “ready” for when he and Hailey decide to have children, adding: “Ha ha. Happy #AprilFools. I am so looking forward to the day y’all bringing me babies that are ‘Grand’! You’re going to make beautiful children and be great parents when the time comes.”

Justin Bieber's mum said the couple's 'pregnancy' news 'better be' a joke. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Bieber’s mum wasn’t the only person to comment on the prank, with a seemingly angry Ariana responding: “sksjsj no,” while their manager Scooter Braun replied: “Got em!!!!”

David Beckham however found the whole thing hilarious, commenting: “Hahahaha @justinbieber @scooterbraun.”

When Justin first posted the snap of Hailey in what appeared to be a doctor’s office, the couple had everyone convinced of their fake news.

Family friend Kris Jenner was quick to spot the joke, commenting: “Ugh I actually got chills… I almost cried then I realised what day it is.”

However, Justin has since faced plenty of backlash over the cruel joke, with many branding the pop star’s actions as “insensitive”.

