Hailey Baldwin Pregnant: Justin Bieber And Wife Expecting First Baby

Justin Bieber has announced Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first baby. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have just announced that Hailey is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have announced that Hailey is pregnant with their first baby after Justin posted a series of photos of his wife getting an ultrasound scan.

The married couple, who had been spending time on a yacht on Sunday before announcing the pregnancy late Monday evening, announced the glorious news on Justin's Instagram account.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spend Their First Night Together In Their $8.5Million New Home

Hailey Baldwin pregnant with Justin Bieber's first child. Picture: Instagram

Of course, as soon as Justin posted the first snap of the ultra-sound, many believed it to be a April Fool's joke however it was only once the 'Sorry' star had followed up with a second post of Hailey with the caption, 'If U thought it was April fools' - we all knew, the news was true!

Justin's friends and family have already congratulated the couple on their news with 'Despacito' collaborator Luis Fonsi sending a series of 'hands raised emojis' to Justin on Instagram.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign commented, 'Congrats my bruda' as well as actor Patrick Schwarzeneggar adding, 'Is he doing a situp?'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's baby as shown on their ultrasound scan. Picture: Instagram

Download our free app for even more pop-star gossip!