Hailey Baldwin Pregnant: Justin Bieber And Wife Expecting First Baby

1 April 2019, 21:55 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 22:04

Justin Bieber has announced Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first baby
Justin Bieber has announced Hailey Baldwin is pregnant with their first baby. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber have just announced that Hailey is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have announced that Hailey is pregnant with their first baby after Justin posted a series of photos of his wife getting an ultrasound scan.

The married couple, who had been spending time on a yacht on Sunday before announcing the pregnancy late Monday evening, announced the glorious news on Justin's Instagram account.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spend Their First Night Together In Their $8.5Million New Home

Hailey Baldwin pregnant with Justin Bieber's first child
Hailey Baldwin pregnant with Justin Bieber's first child. Picture: Instagram

Of course, as soon as Justin posted the first snap of the ultra-sound, many believed it to be a April Fool's joke however it was only once the 'Sorry' star had followed up with a second post of Hailey with the caption, 'If U thought it was April fools' - we all knew, the news was true!

Justin's friends and family have already congratulated the couple on their news with 'Despacito' collaborator Luis Fonsi sending a series of 'hands raised emojis' to Justin on Instagram.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign commented, 'Congrats my bruda' as well as actor Patrick Schwarzeneggar adding, 'Is he doing a situp?'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's baby as shown on their ultrasound scan
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's baby as shown on their ultrasound scan. Picture: Instagram

Download our free app for even more pop-star gossip!

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Hailey Baldwin revealed what date night is like with Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spend Their First Night Together In Their $8.5Million New Home

News

Here's everything you need to know about Justin Bieber's Drew clothing label.

Justin Bieber’s Drew House Clothing Line – Where To Buy It, How Much It Is & More

News

Justin Bieber was stopped by police for his Off-White trainers.

WATCH: Justin Bieber Gets Stopped By Police Over ‘Security Tag’ On His Off-White Trainers

News

Hot On Capital

Caroline Flack has reportedly found love again with Danny Cipriani.

Love Island Host Caroline Flack Reportedly Dating Danny Cipriani

TV & Film

Joe Sugg's net worth is an astounding amount

What is Joe Sugg's Net Worth And How Long Has The YouTube Star Been Dating Strictly’s Dianne Buswell?
It's all over between the Love Island Australia stars.

Love Island Australia’s Millie Fuller And Mark O’Dare Announce Split

TV & Film

Ariana Grande shared a heart-melting video of herself as a youngster

Ariana Grande Shares Heart-Melting Childhood Video And It Will Make Your Monday

News

Zac Efron is playing serial killer Ted Bundy is his latest film

Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Film: UK Release Date, Cast & Trailer For Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

TV & Film

Shawn Mendes's scratched on the face by a fan

Shawn Mendes Has A New Scar After A Fan Scratched His Cheek

Shawn Mendes