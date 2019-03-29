Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spend Their First Night Together In Their $8.5Million New Home

Hailey Baldwin revealed what date night is like with Justin Bieber. Picture: Instagram

The Biebers have just moved in to their first joint home… and celebrated with an epic Netflix and chill night in the new house.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have moved into their new home together – and their first night in the new place looks pretty perfect!

Justin Bieber’s Drew House Clothing Line – Where To Buy It, How Much It Is & More

Hailey posted some photos of her night in with Justin, in their new $8.5million home in Hollywood – and it looks like ‘date night’ was a case of Netflix and chill!

It’s the first time the couple have posted from their new property, and Hailey showed off the fact the couple were watching Friends on Netflix while enjoying a takeaway meal from Jon & Vinny’s.

She showed off the kitchen of their swanky new pad, with Justin’s silhouette seen leaning over the kitchen island, which has some funky round lights above it.

Here's what Justin Bieber's actual kitchen looks like. Picture: Instagram

She also showed off a bed with multiple pillows stacked on top of it with their TV embedded into the wall.

These two have got Netflix and chill down to a tee. Picture: Instagram

The house, called The Tropics, is the couple’s first home together since they tied the knot at the end of last year.

Justin also had truck loads of trees added to the outskirts of the property in order to give the coupe more privacy.

The new Mr and Mrs Bieber were planning to have a bigger wedding ceremony for friend and family to be present, but as yet have put that on hold while Justin deals with his depression.

> Grab Our App To Get The Latest News And Gossip From Justin Bieber