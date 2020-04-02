Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tour UK 2020: When Is It Postponed Until?

2 April 2020, 17:42

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' 2020 tour has been put on pause until future notice
Justin Bieber's 'Changes' 2020 tour has been put on pause until future notice. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has rescheduled the tour dates for his album ‘Changes’, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Justin Bieber is the latest star to postpone the dates for his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Yummy’ star broke the news he’d be rescheduling his ‘Changes’ show dates, penning: “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes tour.

Selena Gomez Apparently Liked And Unliked Two Pictures Of Ex Justin Bieber On Instagram

“While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

But when will the dates be going ahead? Here’s what we know.

When is Justin’s tour postponed until?

In the lengthy statement which was released on JB’s Instagram, it explained that his team are uncertain about the exact dates when the tour will be rescheduled.

It read: “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.

"He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on the rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

When is he coming to the UK?

Justin was set to kick off his ‘Changes’ tour in the US, with his first date being on May 14 in Seattle, carrying through to September.

He hadn’t released the dates for the European leg of his tour yet.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber News

See more Justin Bieber News

Justin Bieber and Tom Holland joined Instagram Live together

WATCH: Tom Holland And Justin Bieber Support Each Other During Isolation On Instagram Live
Selena Gomez liked and unliked two photos of her ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez Apparently Liked And Unliked Two Pictures Of Ex Justin Bieber On Instagram

Selena Gomez

Niall Horan praises Justin Bieber for opening up about his struggles

Niall Horan Praises Justin Bieber's Honesty About Same Struggles One Direction Experienced

Hot On Capital

Dua Lipa confirms Miley Cyrus collaboration but they might never release it

Dua Lipa Confirms Miley Cyrus Collab But Might Never Release It
Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

News

Perrie and Alex are enjoying isolating together.

Perrie Edwards’ Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Gushes Over ‘Tremendous’ Little Mix Star Girlfriend & Praises Her ‘Unbelievable’ Cooking

Little Mix

Dua Lipa spilled her makeup and beauty secrets

Five Things We Learnt About Dua Lipa’s Beauty Routine From Her Instagram Live With Makeup Artist Lisa Eldridge
Khloe Kardashian poses on the red carpet

Khloe Kardashian Net Worth: Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star’s Earnings Revealed

News

One Direction was formed in 2010

Who Is The Oldest Member Of One Direction? Ages And Birthdays Of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne & Zayn Malik Revealed

One Direction