Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tour UK 2020: When Is It Postponed Until?

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' 2020 tour has been put on pause until future notice. Picture: Instagram

Justin Bieber has rescheduled the tour dates for his album ‘Changes’, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Justin Bieber is the latest star to postpone the dates for his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Yummy’ star broke the news he’d be rescheduling his ‘Changes’ show dates, penning: “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes tour.

“While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”

But when will the dates be going ahead? Here’s what we know.

When is Justin’s tour postponed until?

In the lengthy statement which was released on JB’s Instagram, it explained that his team are uncertain about the exact dates when the tour will be rescheduled.

It read: “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.

"He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on the rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

When is he coming to the UK?

Justin was set to kick off his ‘Changes’ tour in the US, with his first date being on May 14 in Seattle, carrying through to September.

He hadn’t released the dates for the European leg of his tour yet.

