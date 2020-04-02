Justin Bieber ‘Changes’ Tour UK 2020: When Is It Postponed Until?

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show With Marvin Humes 10pm - 1am
2 April 2020, 17:42
Justin Bieber has rescheduled the tour dates for his album ‘Changes’, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Justin Bieber is the latest star to postpone the dates for his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Yummy’ star broke the news he’d be rescheduling his ‘Changes’ show dates, penning: “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for the Changes tour.
Selena Gomez Apparently Liked And Unliked Two Pictures Of Ex Justin Bieber On Instagram
“While Justin - along with his band, dancers and crew - has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost.”
But when will the dates be going ahead? Here’s what we know.
In the lengthy statement which was released on JB’s Instagram, it explained that his team are uncertain about the exact dates when the tour will be rescheduled.
It read: “Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.
"He asks that fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honoured as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on the rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”
View this post on Instagram
The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe and I will hopefully see you soon
Justin was set to kick off his ‘Changes’ tour in the US, with his first date being on May 14 in Seattle, carrying through to September.
He hadn’t released the dates for the European leg of his tour yet.
> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News