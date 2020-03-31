Selena Gomez Apparently Liked And Unliked Two Pictures Of Ex Justin Bieber On Instagram

Selena Gomez liked and unliked two photos of her ex Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez reportedly liked two photos of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, but it wasn’t long before she hit ‘unlike’.

Selena Gomez and long-term, on-off ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber split in 2018 just a few months before he went on to date now-wife Hailey Baldwin, but the pop star seemingly still has Bieber on the mind, naturally.

Last year Selena dropped ‘Lose You To Love Me’ which hinted heavily about her relationship with the ‘Yummy’ singer, and the 27-year-old was open about her feelings during promotional interviews for her new music, telling presenter Ryan Seacrest of her heartbreak: “It would be stupid of me if I didn’t acknowledge what I had felt because it would be inauthentic.”

Reminiscing those feelings might be simply be why Selena was happy to apparently like a couple of pictures of her former beau this week, but she eventually removed the ‘like’ after fans began to notice.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split for good in 2018. Picture: Getty

A lot of fans have since been speculating whether the ‘likes’ were Photoshopped but fandom Insta accounts are insisting otherwise and showing their receipts.

One of the photos Selena apparently hit the heart button on was of Justin’s torso, posted by former Disney actor Moises Arias, which showed off the star’s unmistakable tattoos across his chest, arms, and stomach.

After noticing Selena’s ‘like’ on the upload, many Selenators rushed to comment: “We see you Selena.”

The second photo was a paparazzi picture taken in February 2018 when the couple holidayed in Jamaica for Bieber’s dad’s wedding, showing them sat on some steps with their arms around each other.

Selena Gomez liked a photo of Bieber's tattoos taken before he expanded his collection. Picture: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Posted by fan account alwaysjsjelena, the snap was captioned: “She layed her hand on his neck.”

The person in charge of the account shared a video claiming to show Selena’s ‘like’ to their 1.7k followers, however the ‘Rare’ songstress removed her acknowledgement shortly after.

Selena isn’t one to completely block out her exes from her past, and instead channels her heartbreak into her creativity.

This weekend she referred to another of her exes, The Weeknd, revealing she’s been listening to his song ‘Snowchild’ while cooking during isolation.

