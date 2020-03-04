Justin Bieber Says ‘It’s Hailey’s Decision’ How Many Kids They Have & Fans Are Praising Him

4 March 2020, 13:21

Justin Bieber dished on his future baby plans with Hailey
Justin Bieber dished on his future baby plans with Hailey. Picture: PA

Justin Bieber revealed on The Ellen Show that he 'doesn’t mind’ how many children he and Hailey Baldwin have.

Justin Bieber opened up about his future plans with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, saying he ‘doesn’t mind’ how many kids they end up having.

The ‘Intentions’ singer got seriously deep on Ellen whilst playing ‘burning questions’ when asked how many children he wanted to have with his model beau.

Justin Bieber Got Candid About His & Wife Hailey's Sex Life During London Gig

He said: “I think it’s up to Hailey because it’s her body,” and fans are praising him for giving the purest answer!

One wrote: "Ellen: How many kids do you wanna have? Justin Bieber: Uhmm.. i think.. it's up to Hailey because it's her body. never heard a man say that before! PERIODTTT! [sic].”

Justin Bieber fans praised him for his adorable response about having children
Justin Bieber fans praised him for his adorable response about having children. Picture: Twitter

“Justin bieber basically saying that a man should not have an opinion about how many kids he wants bc a man does not go through pregnancy & birth is truly an outstanding example for every man on this planet. your mcm should take notes. [sic],’ added another.

A third said: "Justin Bieber is the purest man. PERIODT [sic].”

This comes after Beliebers were urging the ‘Yummy’ star to put off starting a family with Hailey until after he wraps up his ‘Changes’ tour.

Since he cancelled the rest of his last tour, ‘Purpose’, after 150 shows due to him having 'struggled’ and needing to take a break to ‘be the man I want to be’, fans are hoping to get the full Biebs experience with his new 2020 comeback.

This is the first time Justin has released a new album in five years and they’ve been patiently waiting for his return.

One person tweeted: "Did justin get hailey pregnant last night? tour needs to happen so someone should probably have ‘the talk’ with them [sic].”

“People wishing for hailey to get pregnant tonight as if justin wouldn't cancel tour to be with her [sic],” added another.

