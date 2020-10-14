Little Mix: The Search Postponed As Production Staff Test Positive For Coronavirus

Little Mix: The Search has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: BBC

Little Mix: The Search will not go ahead this weekend as a ‘small number’ of production staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Little Mix have been forced to postpone Saturday’s episode of their new BBC talent show, Little Mix: The Search, due to a coronavirus outbreak on set.

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were set to launch the live shows this weekend.

BBC have released a statement. Picture: instagram

BBC confirmed the news in a statement.

It read: “We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme.

“There are rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.

“We hope to be back on air on Saturday 24 October.”

It’s not the first time the show has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The ‘LM5’ singers had originally planned to launch the talent show in April but had to push the start date back to September.

Rivalling the likes of The X Factor, The Search sees the famous four putting together a number of girl groups, boy bands, and mixed groups in a bid to find the UK’s next biggest group.

The winners will have the opportunity to support the ‘Confetti’ singers on their 2021 tour.

