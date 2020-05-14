Too Hot To Handle’s Nicole O’Brien & Bryce Hirschberg Make Relationship Instagram Official

Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg are now the second official Too Hot To Handle couple. Picture: Instagram

Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg have shocked Too Hot To Handle fans after confirming their romance on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle stars Nicole O’Brien and Bryce Hirschberg are officially together after confirming their relationship in an Instagram post.

The Netflix series contestants left fans stunned at the fact they’re an item since they only starting getting close after the show ended, so we never saw an on-screen romance between the pair!

Taking to Instagram to show off her new beau, Irish beauty Nicole posted a snap of them at the beach - which we can only assume was taken months before lockdown, and wrote: “Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon [heart emoji].”

California-based Bryce, who had previously been linked to co-stars Chloe Veitch and Lydia Clyma, posted a similar photo, captioned: "Nicole + Bryce = #Nyce,” and we definitely appreciate their couple name.

After Bryce, who is a film director, screenwriter and actor, was heartbroken by Nicole’s BFF on the show, Chloe, it was understandable that everyone was confused when seeing the pair loved up.

Some even wondered why it hadn’t been mentioned in the show’s reunion, which aired last week.

One fan commented on the Instagram picture, saying: "THIS IS CRAZYYYY [shocked emoji].”

"Unexpected but I am HERE FOR IT!!”, added another.

Too Hot To Handle fans were sharing supportive comments with Nicole O'Brien and Bryce Hirschberg. Picture: Instagram

A third chimed in with: "Yall were the most genuine people on the show! Absolutely loved you [sic],” followed by a string of fire emojis and heart-eye emojis - it’s safe to say fans approve of the unexpected relationship!

23-year-old Nicole and Bryce, 29, are now the second official couple from THTH, along with the most untameable pair, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, who also confirmed their relationship in a seriously romantic Instagram post!

Although Harry and Francesca were inseparable on the show, they revealed they had split for a few months after leaving the villa, but later rekindled their relationship.

The only other Too Hot To Handle stars that were an item on the show were Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul, who are no longer together but still ‘have love’ for each other, as they explained in the reunion episode.

