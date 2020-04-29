Too Hot To Handle’s Rhonda Paul And Sharron Townsend Confirm Split As She Shows Off Her New Man

Rhonda Paul and Too Hot To Handle co-star Sharron Townsend are no longer together. Picture: Netflix/Instagram

Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul were the only Too Hot To Handle couple to make their relationship official but they are now no longer together and she has found love with her new boyfriend.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle saw some extremely attractive singletons get together on the search for love and it has now been revealed that contestants Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul are no longer in a relationship.

The pair, who met in the lavish THTH villa, alongside Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, grew close very quickly and even cost the prize fund some damage after breaking Lana’s rules.

However, despite the loved-up couple officially becoming an item on the show, Sharron has now revealed a year after filming that they decided to split up and Rhonda has even shown fans a glimpse of her new man.

Speaking on US radio show Z100 with DJ Maxwell, Sharron went on to explain the various reasons behind their breakup and revealed they 'still speak every day’ as friends.

Sharron said: "It’s out there. We’re not together and there’s many reasons behind it. She lives in Atlanta... As much as we were trying and things, I was working three jobs.

"I’m the breadwinner in my family. Helping my brother in college. I lost my grandma to cancer. I was not intentionally closing her off, but I went back to what I knew. It’s not done, the bond is never done….

"What’s our future? I don’t know. She’s been a blessing and there’s nothing I can take away from her."

Rhonda was also asked about her 'Sharronda’ romance in an interview with Women’s Health, where she also spoke about why they called it quits.

Too Hot To Handle dropped season one on Netflix this month. Picture: Netflix

Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul dated for a short time. Picture: Netflix

She said: "Unfortunately, we are not [together]. We are the best of friends; we still do talk, as far as helping each other out, talking to each other, and things like that."

"With everything that's going on now, we actually haven't even had the time to meet since the show... It's been very difficult with that space between us… so we kind of just agreed to be friends for now.”

According to a tabloid, 27-year-old Rhonda revealed she’s found love with a new man, saying: "Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone.”

She has since confirmed the claims by sharing an Instagram story of her and a mystery man in a car, holding hands - with no guesses as to who her beau could be as they were both wearing surgical masks.

