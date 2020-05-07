Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey ‘Secretly' Dated Co-Star Madison Wyborny Before Reuniting With Francesca Farago

Harry Jowsey reportedly had a brief romance with Madison Wyborny when he split from Francesca Farago. Picture: Instagram

Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey has reunited with Francesca Farago after their split saw him allegedly dating co-star Madison Wyborny.

Too Hot To Handle’s power-couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were undoubtedly the most untamed contestants on the show, so it's no surprise they ended up together.

23-year-old Harry and his girlfriend, 26, recently confirmed that they are in a loving relationship after revealing that they had actually gone their separate ways for a few months when the show ended, and rumours emerged that he had a ’secret girlfriend’ in the time they were apart.

Essex THTH star Chloe Veitch explained in an interview with Australian radio show Fox FM that Harry had dated someone else before rekindling his romance with Francesca, saying that ‘it was on Instagram’.

However, a tabloid has now claimed that the mystery girl was, in fact, their co-star Madison Wyborny.

Madison Wyborny was kicked off Too Hot To Handle for not taking Lana's journey and rules seriously. Picture: Instagram

The source explained that Aussie-born Harry actually slid into Madison’s DMs first as friends, while he was still with dating the Canadian model.

They said: "Three weeks after filming ended, Harry DM'ed Madison to ask how she was going, and they began talking as friends.”

They added that things started getting rocky between the THTH couple in June 2019 - two months after leaving the villa - and he confided in Madison, who later came to visit him in Queensland in August 2019.

Now-deleted pictures of Madison shows the star at the same farm he had taken Francesca.

Madison Wyborny visited Harry Jowsey in Queensland after their stint on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram

Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago rekindled their romance. Picture: Instagram

During her visit to Aus, they had allegedly gone out to a bar, before she noticed that Harry had left her alone when she went to the toilets.

The insider also claimed that the pair had pre-booked a holiday to New Zealand, with the intention to go back to LA together afterwards, but Harry allegedly left her hanging.

They said: "He came back to their hotel and told Madison it was over and that she should go home [to LA] without him.”

Harry apparently apologised to Madison in December, with the source adding: "He promised her he wasn't seeing anyone else and said he wanted to make things work with her and go public with their relationship on the reunion show for Netflix.”

However, their relationship didn’t go as Madison had hoped as Harry got back in touch with his ex-girlfriend in February and have been loved up since.

