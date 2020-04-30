What Is Too Hot To Handle’s Rhonda Paul Doing Now?

Rhonda Paul has her own business since appearing on Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/Netflix

Rhonda Paul made her mark on Too Hot To Handle and even dated her co-star Sharron Townsend, but where is she now?

Too Hot To Handle saw contestants searching for deeper, meaningful connections and Rhonda Paul was definitely one of the lucky ones, who found love with former beau Sharron Townsend.

27-year-old Rhonda easily became one of the faves on the show after the mother-of-one truly blossomed throughout her time on the Netflix series alongside co-stars Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey and Chloe Veitch.

But what has she been up to since leaving the lavish villa in Mexico?

Let’s take a look.

What is Too Hot To Handle’s Rhonda Paul doing now?

Rhonda Paul has starting dating someone new since leaving Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/@imrhondapaul

Rhonda is still living in Atlanta and is the owner of her own jewellery brand called PureLuXX.

After making her relationship with Sharron official on Too Hot To Handle, she revealed that they had since decided to call it quits.

In an interview with Women’s Health, she explained why they decided to call time on their romance, saying: "Unfortunately, we are not [together].

"We are the best of friends; we still do talk, as far as helping each other out, talking to each other, and things like that.

"With everything that's going on now, we actually haven't even had the time to meet since the show... It's been very difficult with that space between us… so we kind of just agreed to be friends for now.”

The model and business owner has also been teasing a new mystery man to her Instagram followers, confirming she has well and truly moved on from Sharron, who she dated for a few months in April 2019.

She shared an Instagram story where she was sat next to her new beau in a car, holding his hand.

This wasn’t long after Rhonda had revealed to a tabloid that she’s found someone new, saying: "Sharron and I are not together, but fortunately I have been able to rekindle a relationship with a special someone.”

Since the pair were both wearing surgical masks in the sneaky clip, no one has sussed out who her lowkey romance is with, but the Netflix star definitely seems happier than ever!

