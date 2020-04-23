Francesca Farago Reveals She & Harry Jowsey Are Together In Adorable Instagram

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey reveal they're still together. Picture: Instagram @harryjowsey @francescafarago

Francesca Farago revealed she and Harry Jowsey are still together after meeting on 'Too Hot To Handle' with an adorable Instagram post!

Too Hot To Handle's stand out couple, Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have confirmed they're still together in a seriously loved up Instagram post that's finally put fans of the Netflix show out of suspense!

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

Posting to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, Francesca posted a photo of them together, writing: "always been you.. @harryjowsey" and causing everyone to gasp, because we're NGL, we're not sure we expected them to have lasted this long!

Francesca told a tabloid it was 'love at first sight' with her and Harry, and the pair had kissed before the infamous rule was introduced into the house.

She said: "It was love at first sight. We kissed before they told us about the celibacy rule."

"I cried, I’m not going to lie. I was distraught. You couldn’t have done anything worse to me."

People had their suspicions the pair were together, as they'd both posted photos beside the same green Lamborghini, which is actually Harry's, as well as uploading snaps, separately, of them with Kangaroo's in Harry's native Australia.

Contestants of Netflix shows, such as Love Is Blind and THTH have to keep quiet about anything that could give spoilers away about a show, so it's unsurprising the pair hadn't posted about each other on Instagram up until now.

It's also emerged Francesca has dated some very famous faces in the past, including superstar DJ, Diplo, whose name she supposedly has tattooed inside her mouth, as well as having a 'fling' with Katy Perry way back when.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News