Too Hot To Handle: Inside Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey’s Relationship

Francesca Farago confirmed that she’s back together with her Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey, a year after they appeared on the Netflix show.

Too Hot To Handle saw a group of some seriously sexy singletons come together in the search for love and contestants Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey were undoubtedly the most memorable stars of the Netflix show.

After costing their co-stars, including Chloe Veitch, Kelz Dyke and Lydia Clyma, thousands of dollars for breaking Lana’s rules of no sexual contact, they eventually won it back and added it to the prize fund.

The pair left the lavish villa in a very romantic relationship, which 26-year-old Francesca confirmed in a recent Instagram post after some speculation that the couple had broken up.

Harry also took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video compilation of him and his girlfriend during their time together.

But how long have they been dating? And why did they split?

How long have Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey been together?

The THTH couple got together during the series, which was filmed between March-April 2019, but it is uncertain how long they initially dated for.

Francesca visited Aussie-born Harry in Queensland, according to her Instagram page, a couple of months after leaving the villa.

Harry also returned the favour by going to his beau’s hometown in Vancouver shortly after.

However, there were no traces of each other on social media for months later.

With speculation that they’d called it quits, the Canadian model shared possibly the cutest Instagram post, confirming their romance, a year after the show was filmed.

She wrote: “Always been you…@harryjowsey [heart emoji].”

Why did Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey split?

In an interview with Aussie radio station KIIS’ Will & Woody, Harry revealed the reason why he and Francesca initially called time on their relationship was because he wasn't mature enough.

The 23-year-old explained they were separated for several months, with a FaceTime call bringing them back together.

He said: "We had a bit of a break in between because I'm immature. We had a break for a few months but now we're back on.

"I decided to text her. I was absolutely off my face and I was like 'hey, I want to FaceTime your dog and I don't want you to be there’.

"So I FaceTimed her dog, but she was there.”

It seems the couple are happier than ever now and we’re sure Lana would be proud of their emotional bond!

