Here’s What Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Doing Now

Francesa Farago has continued her romance with Harry Jowsey outside of the Too Hot To Handle villa. Picture: Instagram

Netflix star Francesca Farago is one of Too Hot To Handle’s most memorable contestants, but what has she been up to since leaving the villa?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest addictive Netflix series and contestant Francesca Farago has had everyone talking since her appearance on the dating show.

The Canadian model caught the eye of many of her co-stars but ended up in a budding romance with Harry Jowsey, which we’re sure Lana would be proud of.

Here’s What Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Is Doing Now

The pair developed a more intense connection throughout their four weeks in the lavish villa and recently confirmed their relationship is still going strong, a year after filming.

But what else has she been doing since her stint on the Netflix show? Let’s take a look.

Francesca Farago rekindled her romance with Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey. Picture: Instagram

What is Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago doing now?

As the biggest spender amongst her co-stars, it’s no surprise the 26-year-old is used to a lavish lifestyle and has been living it up since leaving the villa.

Boasting an extremely luxury Vancouver apartment, Francesca’s stint on the show has earned her a stunning home where she does a lot of her modelling photo shoots.

She also has been working on launching her very own swimwear brand - @faragothelabel.

The THTH star took to Instagram to confirm she and Harry are an item, in the cutest post ever, shutting down the speculation they’d called it quits.

The pair split up briefly for a few months but eventually rekindled their love and they couldn’t look any happier!

Francesca shared an adorable video compilation of her relationship so far with her former co-star and it detailed all the fun things they’ve done together, including Harry coming to stay with her in Vancouver two weeks after filming.

She then headed out to his hometown, Queensland, as they both met each others' families.

From beach holidays to helicopter rides and feeding kangaroos, they’ve gone from strength to strength and it’s safe to say Francesca has definitely been living her best life since appearing on the show.

Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!