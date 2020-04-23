Inside Too Hot To Handle Francesca Farago's Luxury Vancouver Home

Francesca Farago's luxury Vancouver apartment thanks to Instagram job. Picture: Instagram @francescafarago

Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago's a professional Instagram influencer and the pay off is a seriously luxurious apartment in Vancouver where she does plenty of photoshoots.

Posing outside the luxury apartment complex, you can see the modern looking glass building that's surrounded by grass and greenery situated in Vancouver, where she often geo-tags 'downtown.'

With her tiny white lapdog, Francesca lives alone in neutrally decorated flat, complete with a large corner sofa, a guitar, which we seriously want to know if she plays, and a whole lot of wardrobe space for all those clothes partnerships she has!

On the show, when Kelz asked what she does for a living, Francesca responded "Instagram" and from looking on her page, it certainly appears she's doing well for herself!

Using different sections of her house for photoshoots to showcase the clothing she models for fashion brands, we get a bit insight into the luxury she's used to living in.

We're taking Francesca as more of an 'eating out' gal, but she shared a rare glimpse of her kitchen, which looks absolutely immaculate and carries on the white, minimalist theme of the whole apartment.

She's even shown us a shot of the apartment block's vast parking garage, taking her teeny dog down for a photoshoot, but we have never seen her behind the wheel of a car, which gets us wondering if she ever got her licence?!

As she recently revealed she and Harry Jowsey are still together a year after the show wrapped up filming, we can't help but wonder if he's been spending a lot of time in her pad, as he's currently isolating in LA- but don't be fooled, he's also living a pretty luxurious lifestyle.

Posing by luxury sports cars and travelling the world, it appears the pair weren't hard for cash before heading into the show- and Harry has tagged himself in Vancouver on Instagram with a fancy looking stairwell behind him.

