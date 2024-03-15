Taylor Swift Fans Think They Found 'Reputation (TV)' Clue In The Eras Tour Film

Disney+ have released Taylor Swift's concert movie
Disney+ have released Taylor Swift's concert movie 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'. Picture: Getty

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' has finally landed on Disney Plus and fans are convinced they've found another easter egg about 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' in the movie.

Taylor Swift has officially released The Eras Tour concert film on Disney+ and it is an extended version titled 'Taylor's Version', with added acoustic songs.

Swifties worldwide were ready and waiting for it to hit their screens, with many of them noting that it was released on the streaming platform 13 mins early.

It was a big moment for all in world of Tay Tay (which is now everyone on the planet), as this is the worldwide tour that pushed Taylor into billionaire status and brought in roughly $260 million through box office sales in 2023.

But as fans clutched onto their 'Eras Tour' popcorn buckets and threaded friendship bracelets, they couldn't help but notice something different about the songs Taylor sang from her album 'Reputation'.

For the longest time Swifties have been convinced that the re-recorded version of 'Reputation' was going to be Tay's next album release, so they were completely thrown off when she announced her upcoming project, 'The Tortured Poets Department', at the Grammys.

But in true Taylor fashion, she has been easter egging 'Rep (TV)' all over the place and this version of her concert film has fans convinced the album is already here.

Taylor's Eras Tour continues until December 2024
Taylor's Eras Tour continues until December 2024. Picture: Getty

On fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Guys... the production in the reputation songs are different... I think it's already rep Taylor's version."

The film, which was titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in cinemas, is called Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Disney+ so it seems that this fan might just be correct. Also in the trailer for the movie it says: "Experience Taylor's version for the first time."

So along with the added songs, perhaps this was Taylor's way of sneakily sharing 'Rep (TV)' with the world. The 'Midnights' singer already snuck some songs from the album into season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty and a trailer for Prime Video's Wilderness - so we know that at least some of the album is ready.

And what's more is her long time industry friend and producer Jack Antonoff was recently asked during an interview: "Please blink twice if you know when the Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming."

Jack widened his eyes, seeming to stifle a blink, before stuttering, "I, I, I'm" and raising his brows. However, before the clip cuts off he does blink a couple time - read into it what you will!

The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere was held in Los Angeles
The "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere was held in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Another fan wrote: "Not over the capital R in Reputation in the eras tour film." This is a 'Reputation' theory that has been about since the film hit theatres.

The theory is that 'Reputation TV' is next, or in this case being played in the film, because the original album was titled 'reputation' with a lowercase 'r' however, in the film, 'Reputation' has a capital 'R'.

But the speculation doesn't end there, after Taylor threw up a peace sign on stage during her concert in Singapore fans began wondering if that was a hint that there were going to be two releases on Disney+.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour set to be streamed on Disney Plus

One fan wrote: "Two drops???" and another shared the video saying:" 2 concert films? Reputation Stadium tour and The Eras Tour??" But since the Reputation Stadium tour film didn't land on Disney+ all eyes are back on the Rep era of the Eras Tour film.

If Taylor has got 'Reputation TV' ready and it is in The Eras Tour film, it's surprising that she hasn't released it on streaming platforms yet. But maybe she wanted the film to be completely her version but isn't quite ready to drop the complete album yet.

With the fast-approaching release of TTPD and her ongoing tour, a 'Rep TV' release might just be a little too much for the non-stop lady!

