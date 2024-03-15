Taylor Swift Fans Are Just Realising Her Most Underrated Acoustic Song

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is on Disney+. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Film on Disney Plus has Swfties realising one of her songs is actually so underrated.

The Eras Tour Film came out on Disney+ on Friday 15th March, giving Taylor Swift fans across the world access to the three-hour long concert a whole year after she embarked on the lengthy tour.

In classic Taylor style, she included a few surprises in the Eras Tour Film: Taylor’s Version so that it differed to the cinema edition, adding four surprise acoustic songs as well as an acoustic version of ‘Cardigan’.

Among the acoustic surprise songs is ‘I Can See You’, which featured on the track list for ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ when the re-release came out in July last year, and after hearing the stripped-back version of the song fans are all in their feels over how extra special it sounds sang acoustically.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film is on Disney+. Picture: Getty

One Swiftie tweeted saying it’s now one of their favourite live songs: “IM SO BLOWN AWAY BY THE VOCALS AND THE GUITAR !! @taylorswift13 I DIDNT KNOW I NEEDED TO SEE I CAN SEE YOU it's now one of my favorite lives for sure.”

A fan who got to see Taylor at her LA concert last summer wrote: “Reliving this experience right now!! so glad i can now watch taylor perform i can see you over and over again!”

“WHEN WE REALIZED THAT THE FIRST SURPRISE SONG WAS I CAN SEE YOU,” added another alongside lots of crying emojis.

“WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOU COULD SEE ME SCREAMING CAUSE WE GOT I CAN SEE YOU,” tweeted another fan who filmed her excited reaction to the Eras Tour Film performance.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

During one of her LA shows last year Taylor said she often crawls back through her back catalogue to find songs that ‘wouldn’t occur to her to play live’, picking ‘I Can See You’ because she’d never played it live before.

She told the thousands of fans: “I really go back through all my songs and play ones that maybe it would never occur to me to play live, or ones I’ve never played. And so tonight, we got one of the ones I’ve never played live before!”

When fans realised the song she was about to begin, screams filled the SoFi Stadium.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour set to be streamed on Disney Plus

‘Our Song’, (sang twice) and ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ also feature as well as a collection of even more surprise songs Taylor had been teasing in the run up to the film’s release.

The other surprise acoustic songs are; ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’, ‘Maroon’ and ‘You Are in Love’. At the very end of the film on Disney+ she’s surprised fans with a whole ‘acoustic collection’, including all the surprise songs from each of her LA shows.

