How Much Do The Stranger Things Cast Get Paid? The Incredible Amount Millie Bobby Brown And Her Co-Stars Receive

4 July 2019, 17:25

The Stranger Things cast are receiving jaw-dropping pay packets for season 3
Stranger Things season three is finally here, and this year each of the cast members received a hefty pay rise.

Netflix finally dropped series 3 of Stranger Things on 4th July, meaning the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo and Finn Wolfhard are back for another season of demogorgons, mind flayers, and the Upside Down.

After huge successes with seasons one and two, the cast received a pay rise for the new series. But how much do they each get paid now?

Winona Ryder plays Will Byers' mum Joyce
Winona Ryder plays Will Byers' mum Joyce. Picture: Getty

Adult actors

Winona Ryder, who plays Will Byers’ mum Joyce, and David Harbour, who stars as Jim Hopper, will reportedly make $350,000 (£278,000) from each episode.

The young stars

Each of the young actors will make $250,000 per episode, and this includes Mike actor Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Lucas actor Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will.

While Millie Bobby Brown still counts as one of the young stars, as she holds the main role in Stranger Things the Eleven actress receives more than her co-stars.

The Stranger Things cast received pay rises this year
The Stranger Things cast received pay rises this year. Picture: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown

According to TMZ, Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown negotiated a pay rise for season three, reportedly earning $350,000 (£280,000) per episode, which totals to $2.8 million (£2.25 million) across the eight new episodes.

How much do their co-stars receive?

Natalie Dyer (Nancy), her boyfriend Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Steve actor Joe Keery will receive a little less than their younger co-stars but they’ll still be taking home a jaw-dropping amount of $150,000 (£120,000) per episode.

