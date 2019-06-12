Love Island's Zara McDermott & MIC's Sam Thompson Are Officially Dating

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson are dating. Picture: Instagram

Zara McDermott is officially dating Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and the two have even cozied up at an event together.

Love Island's Zara McDermott has moved on from her co-star Adam Collard with none other than Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and people are surprised to say the least.

The pair attended a polo match and dinner together, where they walked arm in arm and confirming to people that they are together and their representatives have even confirmed to OK! online that they're dating.

Am totally here for Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship — J💫❤️ (@jordanbarclayxo) June 6, 2019

Zara, 22, has been showing her appreciation for her new bae by dropping some pretty adorable comments onto his Instagram, commenting 'beautiful' on a snap of Sam and his Celebs Go Dating pal Pete Wicks all dressed up in suits and 'stunning' on a pic of Sam, 26, looked extremely ripped.

Zara Mcdermott comments on Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks's Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

The pair have since been spotted on a date around London- so we're pretty hopeful that these two are making a go of things!

Zara's Love Island ex, Adam Collard, recently got his 'Z' tattoo dedicated to her removed, symbolically spelling a definite end to their 8 month relationship, and although she was briefly linked to Olly Murs, she has not been in a relationship since.

