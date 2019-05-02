Love Island 2019: Who Is Rumoured Contestant Ted Pullin, What Does He Do And What Is His Instagram?

Ted Pullin is rumoured to be entering the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV / Ted Pullin/Instagram

Ted Pullin is just one of many of the rumoured contestants said to be entering the Love Island villa at the start of June, but what else do we know about the model?

Love Island 2019 will be back on our screens sooner than you can say ‘I’ve got a text’, meaning there’s been an influx in rumours about who will be entering the villa – and the latest one said to be up for consideration is Ted Pullin, a friend of ex islander Jack Fowler and the hunky model you frequently see on the BoohooMAN adverts.

Ted Pullin's modelling shots had everyone demanding to know who he is. Picture: Ted Pullin/Instagram

Who Is Ted Pullin?

Ted is a 6ft 2 rugby-playing model who works frequently with clothing brands such as Blakely and BoohooMAN – which is how he met Jack Fowler.

He is signed to Nevs, the same modelling agency as islanders Eyal Booker and Theo Campbell.

Ted Pullin is a 6ft 2 rugby player. Picture: Ted Pullin/Instagram

Ted Pullin Instagram Account

With a profile filled with topless modelling shots and videos of him working out, it’s no wonder Ted has over 23k followers on Instagram.

His Instagram handle is @tedpullin.

His Connections To Love Island

Ted was apparently held on stand-by to enter Love Island in 2018, so bosses are said to be eager to get him in at some point this year.

Seemingly close friends with Jack Fowler, who was in the villa last year, Ted will no doubt have plenty of tips on how to be successful in the series.

