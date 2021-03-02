Where Was Love Island Australia Series 2 Filmed?

By Capital FM

The highly dramatic Love Island Australia is back for series 2- so where is the dating show filmed and how did they manage to do it during a pandemic?

Love Island Australia is kicking off series 2 and everyone is ready for a dose of drama in their life, but just how did the dating show push ahead with filming during a pandemic and where did they film it?

Well, the second series was actually filmed in 2019 when we were all free to travel as we please (remember those times?!), so the show was able to pick any location in the world.

Series 1 took a note from the UK series and set up shop in a luxury villa in Mallorca, Spain- but where have they located Love Island Australia for the second season?

Where is Love Island Australia series 2 filmed?

Fortunately for the series 2 contestants, the second series of Love Island Australia was filmed in Fiji, a country in the South Pacific.

And yes, it's absolutely idyllic.

The move was because it is closer to Australia and done so that new cast members could be added at short notice, because everyone knows they make up the best part of the show!

For anyone who lacks knowledge in the geography department, Australia and Mallorca are literally on opposite sides of the world, so isn't a convenient location to fly last minute bombshells out to!

