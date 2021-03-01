When Was Love Island Australia Season 2 Filmed?

1 March 2021

Love Island Australia season 2 was filmed two years ago
Love Island Australia season 2 was filmed two years ago. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia is back for season 2, but when was it filmed and was it during 2021?

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island Australia’s return to ITV2 is not only fuelling UK fans’ long lost dreams of summer, but it’s sparked all kinds of questions about when the new series was filmed and whether it’s been on before.

The series is back for season 2 with presenter Sophie Monk as the host and a cast including a wrestler, a model, and an international DJ.

Meet The Cast Of Love Island Australia Season 2

But for those wondering when Love Island Australia series two was filmed, we’ve got all your questions answered below…

When was Love Island Australia season 2 filmed?

Love Island Australia season 2 was filmed in 2019, after the success of series one the year before in Mallorca.

For series two the production team headed over to Fiji because it was closer to Australia.

Sophie Monk hosts Love Island Australia
Sophie Monk hosts Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

Has Love Island Australia season 2 been on before?

The short answer is: yes, Love Island Australia season 2 has been on before, but it’s the first time it’s being aired on UK primetime TV.

So if you don’t spend the entire series Googling how it ends, it’s practically a brand new show for fans over here.

How many series have there been of Love Island Australia?

At the time of writing there have only been two series of Love Island Australia, the third was confirmed last year and will reportedly air sometime in 2021.

Love Island Australia starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and available on the ITV Hub

