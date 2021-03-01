Meet The Cast Of Love Island Australia Season 2

Meet The Cast Of Love Island Australia Season 2. Picture: ITV

Love Island Australia is back with another series, and a bunch of ridiculously good looking singletons on the line-up. Let’s meet the cast of season two.

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island Australia headed to Fiji for season two, hosted once again by Sophie Monk, and with a new cast of singletons looking for love in paradise.

The line-up for the 2021 show – which was actually filmed in 2019 – includes a lifeguard, a model, a wrestler, and an international DJ.

Get to know the cast of Love Island Australia season two here…

Cartier

Love Island Australia season 2: Cartier. Picture: ITV

Age: 19

Job: Lifeguard

From: Sydney

Love Island Australia’s Cartier entered the show looking for a guy who will “really open themselves up” and would like “a family man, a real sweetheart.”

She’s a born again Christian who hopes her new partner will respect her beliefs and come to church with her in the outside world.

Cynthia

Love Island Australia season 2: Cynthia. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

Job: Model

From: Brisbane

Model Cynthia wants to meet a man who has a “quiet confidence” and is also “driven.”

“Physically I would probably say someone who is tall and slender, rather than muscular. Facially I don’t have a specific type, just someone who has a nice chilled looked,” she explained.

Cynthia said she’s mostly looking forward to not having her phone and is excited to get to know her fellow islanders.

Jessie

Love Island Australia season 2: Jessie. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

Job: Waitress

From: Hobart

Self-described “outgoing” Jessie said she “comes across as ditzy” but “means well.”

She's looking for a man “that likes me for me… someone who wants to get to know me and grow with me.”

Vanessa

Love Island Australia season 2: Vanessa. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Businesswoman

From: Sydney

Vanessa signed up to Love Island after a breakup, saying she can’t wait to make new friends in the villa but ultimately wants to find love.

“[I want to find a man] that is fit who goes to the gym. Someone that matches my lifestyle,” she spilled before heading into the villa.

Cassie

Love Island Australia season 2: Cassie. Picture: ITV

Age: 27

Job: Executive Assistant

From: Sydney

Originally from London, Cassie lived in Sydney for about six years with her sister, staying after she fell in love with Australia.

Revealing why she entered Love Island Australia, Cassie said: “I’m at the stage now where I’m kind of over partying every single weekend. That’s why I want to meet someone so I can settle down.”

Gerard

Love Island Australia season 2: Gerard. Picture: ITV

Age: 23

Job: Personal trainer

From: Perth

Gerard works as a trainer for people with disabilities, calling it “the most humbling part of what I do.”

He’s looking for a girl with “a lot of confidence, a lot of self-esteem and who knows what she wants.”

One night stands are not for him as he “has too much emotion attached to the whole thing,” but is ready to find love after being with his last girlfriend for two years.

Adam

Love Island Australia season 2: Adam. Picture: ITV

Age: 27

Job: Plasterer

From: Gold Coast

A model as well as a plasterer, Adam said he works both jobs because “plastering is good coin and modelling is good fun.”

He said he was hoping to find a girl who “can put up with me” as he describes himself as “hard work, a typical Gemini.”

Matt

Love Island Australia season 2: Matt. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Wrestler

From: Melbourne

Matt confessed he “couldn’t believe” he was actually entering the villa, and signed up to Love Island to find someone “honest and trustworthy.”

He no doubt received plenty of tips on surviving eight weeks in the villa after becoming friends with season one star Justin Lacko, who he lived with in Milan in 2016.

Sam

Love Island Australia season 2: Sam. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

Job: International DJ

From: Melbourne

After staying single for seven years, Sam said he was ready to find someone he “can travel with and do my DJ gigs with.”

As well as hoping to find a girlfriend, Sam wants to make “some lifelong friends whether that be the boys or the girls.”

Maurice

Love Island Australia season 2: Maurice. Picture: ITV

Age: 27

Job: Media executive

From: Sydney

Describing himself as “spiritual”, Maurice is looking for a relationship with a “real heart connection.”

When it comes to drama, it’s unlikely we’ll see Maurice in the middle of it as he reckons he’s “very chilled.”

Eoghan

Love Island Australia season 2: Eoghan. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

Job: Real Estate Agent

From: Gold Coast

Eoghan is looking for love in Fiji after being in a relationship “pretty much my entire life.”

He said he's hoping to find someone “I can spend the rest of my life with,” after breaking up with his last girlfriend in May 2018 following an eight-year relationship.

Love Island Australia starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and available on the ITV Hub

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital