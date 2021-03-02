Are Any Love Island Australia Season 2 Couples Still Together?

Love Island Australia season 2 saw a few couples, including Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham, stay strong after leaving the villa, but are any still together?

Love Island Australia season 2 is on UK TV at the moment to fill the void of our Mallorca edition until it’s safe to resume.

While the series was filmed back in 2019, the scandals continued long after the cast left the villa.

When Was Love Island Australia Season 2 Filmed?

So, what happened to the couples of Love Island Australia season 2 and are any still together?

* Major Love Island Australia season 2 spoilers ahead *

Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton

Jessie Wynter and Todd Elton are no longer together. Picture: Jessie Wynter/Instagram

Jessie and Todd coupled up at the end of the series, looking every inch the teenage dream.

However, they only stayed together for four months, calling it quits in February 2020 and saying “some things just aren’t meant to be.”

Cartier Surjan and Matt Zukowski

Cartier Surjan and Matt Zukowski were a fan favourite couple on Love Island Australia. Picture: Cartier Surjan/Instagram

One of the most loved couples on Love Island Australia season 2, Cartier and Matt had fans convinced they were the real deal.

However, they split less than a month after leaving the villa in Fiji, deciding they were better off as friends.

"I’ve made the decision that Matthew and I are better off staying good friends rather than in a relationship," Cartier said on Instagram.

“He’s a beautiful guy no doubt about it! Hope you all can respect my decision and support both of us in finding true love.”

Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw

Love Island Australia: Cynthia Taylu and Aaron Shaw made the final. Picture: Channel Nine

Cynthia and Aaron seemed like one of the strongest pairs on Love Island Australia season 2, making it to the final of the show.

However, a week after they left paradise they announced their split, calling their break-up a "draining and emotional time."

Anna McEvoy and Josh Packham

Anna McEnvoy and Josh Peckham won Love Island Australia 2019. Picture: Channel Nine

Anna and Josh went on to win Love Island Australia in 2019, splitting the $50,000 prize.

However, they split after a year together, confirming their breakup in November 2020.

Anna announced on Instagram: “It is with great sadness that Josh and I are going our separate ways.

“I know that so many of you are invested in our relationship but please know we did everything we could to make it work

“It's extremely difficult to break up with someone who you still love but it is the right thing to do.”

