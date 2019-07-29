What Do The Love Island 2019 Winners Get? How Much Money Is The Prize & What Is The Twist?

How much money do the Love Island winners receive? Picture: ITV/Love Island

The Love Island finale will see one couple crowned champions of the show, but how much money do they win and what is the cruel twist they have in store for them?

The 2019 series of Love Island is about to wrap and we will have a brand new winning couple, but what exactly do the love birds win, and what is the cruel twist that awaits them?

Every year, Caroline Flack takes to our screens to present the live finale, broadcast from the infamous villa in Mallorca, to crown the new champions of the villa- with the 2019 winners replacing last year's winners, Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.

Members of the public can vote for who they want to win, before Caroline counts down to the winners- with four couples left in the villa after Belle & Anton were dumped, the contenders are Curtis & Maura, Amber & Greg, Ovie & India and Molly-Mae & Tommy.

What is the prize for the Love Island winners?

The winning couple get a £50,000 prize between them, but it isn't as simple as that.

Caroline offers both individual the option to either split it 50/50 or steal the money for themselves, which makes for a moment of seriously tense TV- however, the 'golden balls' moment of one person stealing the money has never yet happened.

This is probably because they're aware that basically the entire nation is watching them on live TV and would have a field day knowing they'd cheated their better half out of 25k, but hey, who is to say this year couldn't be different?

What do the runners up get?

None of the other couples get any kind of prize, apart from the fact they're now officially famous and most likely have a whole new career path ahead of them, oh, and the love they have for another.

Those who make it to the finale of the series are usually in the best position to continue on to have a career as reality stars, presenters and brand ambassadors, so losing out on the prize money isn't usually too devastating.

So it isn't all doom and gloom, right?

