Wes Nelson Wants A Love Island 'Legends' Series & It's The Best Idea Ever

Wes Nelson wants a Love Island 'legends' series. Picture: Instagram @WesNelson

Wes Nelson wants a Love Island legends series and we are so, so down.

Wes Nelson has put it out in the universe that he wants a Love Island 'legends' series, bringing back the best of the last five series and quite honestly we thin it's a genius idea and someone from ITV2 should take note immediately!

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

Re-posting someone's Instagram story onto his own, the post read: "@loveisland when we gonna see a 'legends' series?", with Wes writing: "Jheez imagine! Massive thank you to everyone showing us love it doesn't go unnoticed."

They tagged previous islanders including Jack Fincham, Josh Denzel, Kem Cetinay, Adam Collard and Max Morley.

Wes Nelson and others get tagged in Love Island 'legends' post. Picture: Instagram

The current series is the fifth of the show and has seen many normal people thrust into the limelight and become household names, Wes included, so an 'all star' series would definitely be a good idea by this point, as fans could see some of their favourite reality stars unexpectedly hooking up with each other- what could be better?!

Can they just put Wes, Josh and Jack back in please. Where is the personality #loveisland — 💫 (@ramayaxpillai) June 4, 2019

Wes also popped by for a chat along with co-star Georgia Steel, where he spilt the tea on what he thinks caused Sherif to be kicked out of the villa- saying:

"I reckon it's from scrapping or getting a bit argumentative and getting in the faces of people- that's zero tolerance, so, any violence, or intimidation, shouting like that, they'll just cut you from the show."

"With Sherif it was said they agreed 'mutually' which is like being asked to leave work without being fired...and we know he's made a public apology."

"I don't think the tea is going to be spilt until a couple of weeks or months down the line."

Having been in the villa once, Wes knows all too well what the rules are- so we know if he went back in a second time, he'd be careful not to face the same fate Sherif did.

via GIPHY

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After