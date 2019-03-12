Wes Nelson Spotted Looking Cosy With Little Mix’s Dancer At Dancing On Ice Wrap Party

Wes Nelson was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling, who is a backing dancer for Little Mix.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson was spotted looking cosy with one of Little Mix’s backing dancers at the Dancing On Ice wrap party, following rumours he had hooked up with his dance partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Wes was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling at the wrap party for the skating show in which he came runner up, with eyewitnesses saying they looked ‘close’.

A source told the tabloids, “Wes and Bayley were very close and were chatting over a pizza at the party for some time. There was certainly a deep chat going on over the deep pan.”

A rep for Wes denied there was anything going on, but the two of them were just having a catch up as she had been part of his and Vanessa’s production for the final.

It comes after rumours emerged that Vanesa and Wes had hooked up after his split from Megan Barton-Hanson – something they have also denied.

He also told Loose Women that it’s unlikely he and Megan will get back together, explaining, “I don't think so, it's sad it is very sad.

“It's very difficult. Any person in the public eye knows, when your relationship is your career essentially. It was a lot of pressure, there was a lot of opinions.

“We haven’t spoken in a good amount of time. Sometimes it's civil, sometimes it's not. I'm not a malicious person, I'm not bitter.”

