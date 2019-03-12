Wes Nelson Spotted Looking Cosy With Little Mix’s Dancer At Dancing On Ice Wrap Party

12 March 2019, 10:40

Wes Nelson was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling.
Wes Nelson was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling. Picture: Instagram

Wes Nelson was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling, who is a backing dancer for Little Mix.

Love Island’s Wes Nelson was spotted looking cosy with one of Little Mix’s backing dancers at the Dancing On Ice wrap party, following rumours he had hooked up with his dance partner, Vanessa Bauer.

Megan Barton-Hanson Brands Wes Nelson A 'Scumbag' For Flirting With Amber Davies On Instagram

Wes was spotted chatting to Bayley Darling at the wrap party for the skating show in which he came runner up, with eyewitnesses saying they looked ‘close’.

A source told the tabloids, “Wes and Bayley were very close and were chatting over a pizza at the party for some time. There was certainly a deep chat going on over the deep pan.”

A rep for Wes denied there was anything going on, but the two of them were just having a catch up as she had been part of his and Vanessa’s production for the final.

It comes after rumours emerged that Vanesa and Wes had hooked up after his split from Megan Barton-Hanson – something they have also denied.

He also told Loose Women that it’s unlikely he and Megan will get back together, explaining, “I don't think so, it's sad it is very sad.

“It's very difficult. Any person in the public eye knows, when your relationship is your career essentially. It was a lot of pressure, there was a lot of opinions.

“We haven’t spoken in a good amount of time. Sometimes it's civil, sometimes it's not. I'm not a malicious person, I'm not bitter.”

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Celebrity News

Latest Love Island News

Megan Barton Hanson brands Wes Nelson a 'scumbag'

Megan Barton Hanson Brands Wes Nelson A 'Scumbag' For Flirting With Amber Davies On Instagram
Wes Nelson and Vanessa Bauer have denied they 'had a fling'

Wes Nelson And Dancing On Ice Partner Vanessa Bauer Deny They Had A ‘Fling In Show’s Early Stages'
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes shared a series of cosy videos on Instagram

Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Hilariously Attempt Accents As They Film Themselves Kissing And Cuddling

Little Mix

Love Island 2019 hype has already started

Love Island 2019: Cast, Line-Up, Start Date And Latest Celebrity Islanders Rumours
Amber Davies hinted that Wes Nelson's been DMing her

WATCH: Amber Davies Hints A Fellow Love Islander Has Been Sending Her Naughty DMs

More Movies & TV News

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3

Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?
Lucy Hale has been confirmed to take the title character in new series Katy Keene.

Riverdale Spin-Off Katy Keene Casts Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale As The Lead Role
Tan France is returning to our screen for the latest season of Queer Eye

Who Is Tan France, Who Is The Queer Eye Fashion Expert's Husband Rob And Where Did He Grow Up?
Cole Sprouse reveals how the Riverdale cast are coping after Luke Perry's death.

Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse Says The Cast Are Trying To “Recover” Following Luke Perry’s Death
Zac Efron is reportedly dating Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro

Who's Zac Efron's 'Girlfriend' Sarah Bro? The 'Greatest Showman' Star Rumoured To Be Dating The Olympic Swimmer